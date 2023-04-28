About 18,000 Denton County residents have cast their votes through four days of early voting, including mail-in ballots.
Early voting officially started on Monday and continues through Tuesday, May 2. As of Friday, there have been 17,532 in-person votes and 469 mail-in ballots cast from the 607,243 registered county voters, according to Denton County voting records.
“I would say, in general, that it looks like a pretty good start for a May election. They're [May elections] historically low turnout,” County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said.
The highest in-person votes came on the first day of early voting with 4,711 votes, and the lowest on Wednesday, April 26, with 3,651 votes.
Phillips said Denton's District 4 had the most voter turnout throughout the first four days of early voting in the city.
District 4 had a turnout of 1,441 in-person votes, District 3 has 844 and District 1 has the lowest with 427 votes.
Three candidates are seeking the Denton City Council District 4 seat left vacant after voters decided to recall Alison Maguire in November.
District 4 covers the southern part of Denton. The Robson Ranch subdivision was added to District 4 as part of redistricting, eventually leading to the recall of Maguire.
The candidates seeking the seat include longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland, licensed loan officer Stephanie Neuharth and financial analyst Donald Thornton, who is a member of the Denton Chief of Police Advisory Board.
“They're already close to what the normal turnout is,” Phillips said of District 4's voters.
Early voting continues through Tuesday for the May 6 joint, general and special election.
Phillips said he expects the voter turnout during election day to be higher.