Early voting 2022
Buy Now

About 18,000 Denton County residents have cast their votes for the May 6 joint, general and special election through four days of early voting, including mail-in ballots. 

 Jacob McCready/DRC file photo

About 18,000 Denton County residents have cast their votes through four days of early voting, including mail-in ballots.

Early voting officially started on Monday and continues through Tuesday, May 2. As of Friday, there have been 17,532 in-person votes and 469 mail-in ballots cast from the 607,243 registered county voters, according to Denton County voting records.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0