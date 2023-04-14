1. Most candidates oppose school vouchers. Dr. Terry Senne, a retired TWU professor, was the lone candidate who supported vouchers. Senne said using public education funds for alternative education programs could nudge school districts to improve their academic performance and accountability. She said education savings accounts empower parents to direct their kids' schooling.

2. Most candidates oppose the proposal that would bring a Pedi Place clinic to a Denton ISD campus. Business owners Charles Stinson and Carolyn Rachaner joined Senne in opposing such a partnership, citing concerns for student privacy and co-mingling money between public education and health care. Incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez and Lori Tays support the proposed partnership, citing the large number of students without health insurance who suffer more absenteeism when they can't access medical care. Tays highlighted her understanding of HIPAA privacy regulations as a plus for her campaign. 

