Early voting 2022
A total of 218,077 Denton County voters cast ballots during early voting Oct. 24-Nov. 4. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Denton County saw a slight increase in the number of ballots cast during early voting compared to 2018's midterm elections — and a large increase in the number of registered voters.

The Denton County Elections Administration said Monday that 607,858 people are now registered to vote in the county. That's nearly 100,000 more registered voters than four years ago, when Denton County had 511,497 people registered to vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State's voter registration figures.

