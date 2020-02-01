Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree has drawn two opponents from deep within the county’s law enforcement bench, making the race for the Republican nomination a battle.
Bryan “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 47, a former jailer and retired deputy with supervisory experience, and Dugan Broomfield, 62, assistant chief investigator with the district attorney’s office, are vying to unseat Murphree, 53.
The winner of the Republican nomination is likely to win the office in November, as no Democrat has filed to run for sheriff.
The primary election is March 3. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Monday.
Campaign finance reports show that Murphree may have expected the challenge, as he has been fundraising for a year. He entered the campaign season with nearly $80,000 in the bank.
While a big war chest and incumbency can help tilt the race in a candidate’s favor, it’s not a guarantee. Broomfield’s finance report does not yet show individual contributions. But he has lent his campaign about $12,000 and incurred another $6,000 in campaign expenses. Wilkinson has logged $16,000 in contributions. In other words, both challengers have enough to pay for plenty of signs and mailers to get their names out in front of voters.
If no candidate wins the majority outright on March 3, the top two candidates head to the primary runoff, which will be held May 26.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed a variety of public records in building the candidate profiles. In addition to the candidates’ voting histories and latest campaign finance reports, we reviewed the candidates’ employment history through personal status reports with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. All of these documents are provided below. Older campaign finance reports, with lists of individual contributions and expenses, can be found online through the campaign finance portal at votedenton.com.
In addition, we caught up with the candidates this week to ask key questions about the race. Here are there responses, in alphabetical order:
Dugan Earl Broomfield
Age: 62
Born in: Wichita Falls
Experience: Peace officer, 1991-94; jailer and mental health officer, 1994-98; investigator with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, 1998-present
Online: duganbroomfieldforsheriff.com
Denton County is showing increasing concern about human trafficking. Can you explain the differences between online solicitation and trafficking, and how the sheriff’s office can best allocate its resources to both problems?
There are a lot of guys online who are pedophiles, and they are getting young kids that way. In a training session, we saw how many in a matter of seconds. There are federal resources and grants to help get people who are computer savvy to work on that.
You’ve got to have people that this is what they want to do, that really have the passion to work these cases.
Texas DPS [Department of Public Safety] has a training course that provides the tools and clues necessary for officers to assess the situation of a child who may have been abducted or is missing. These children may be used in child trafficking and later groomed for sex trafficking. Deputies and staff might see some child while at the grocery store and remember what they were taught in this training.
What is the sheriff’s role in ensuring appropriate medical care is delivered to jail inmates?
The jail has full-time medical staff there, a 24-hour staff to pass out medication and the like. It’s been run by [county health department staff] for years. When there have been issues, maybe someone wasn’t watching as they took their meds. Inmates have hoarded them for later. In addition, some inmates are on watch schedules. The state has minimums, but jailers can check on them more frequently. They should have some inmates on 30-minute time checks. People on suicide watch are checked every 15 minutes.
Years ago, I was with the mental health unit and dealt with suicidal people, mostly in the middle of the night. So there could be staffing issues, too. I understand that the jail is quite a bit short on detention officers right now.
The sheriff is elected. How much of the office’s decision-making requires political considerations and why?
The sheriff does take care of his own department and employees, but with a lot of things, such as buying vehicles and other purchases, that’s done through Commissioners Court.
I’m not political, and I never want to be a politician. Since I’ve filed, I’ve been surprised at a lot of requests for favors — you endorse me and I’ll endorse you, for example. If I’m blessed to be elected, I want to go in with a clean slate and not owe anybody anything. I have some endorsements, but they’re from guys who’ve known me for 30 years.
I’m a man of character. I still believe in a handshake. Honesty, integrity — those words mean something to me. When an officer loses his integrity, you can never get it back.
Tracy Quinn Murphree (I)
Age: 53
Born in: Denver City
Experience: Texas Department of Public Safety officer, 1988-98, Texas Ranger, 1998-2011; Denton County sheriff’s captain, 2011-15; special Texas Ranger, 2015-17; sheriff, 2017-present
Online: murphreeforsheriff.com
Denton County is showing increasing concern about human trafficking. Can you explain the differences between online solicitation and trafficking, and how the sheriff’s office can best allocate its resources to both problems?
I think that they are the same problem in that a lot of trafficking that occurs ends up happening over the internet. Grown men look for 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds to meet up, but they may also be grooming them for human trafficking. What our officers do is pay more attention to routine matters, like traffic stops and robberies, to look for signs of human trafficking. We made Denton County’s first aggravated human trafficking arrest from a robbery investigation.
And in our communications, we are cluing people to the signs for human trafficking in the community — so they are not afraid to call 911.
What is the sheriff’s role in ensuring appropriate medical care is delivered to jail inmates?
As sheriff, I am ultimately responsible for what happens in the jail. The medical staff don’t work for me, they work for the county health department. We work well together; we work hand in hand with the department. We talk every day, and we meet all the time. We make sure the inmates are getting the medical care they need while they are in jail.
We keep 1,200 inmates. It’s like a mini-city. People don’t always come to us in the best of health. We have people who have cancer or who are pregnant. The medical staff do a great job and the best they can under difficult circumstances to get people the medical attention they need.
The sheriff is elected. How much of the office’s decision-making requires political considerations and why?
I don’t take any political considerations in the office. You tell people what you stand for and what you believe in. If they decide they share your values, they put you in office. I have my philosophy for the work, and that has nothing to do with politics, it’s just who I am.
That’s why people elect you, because they share your values.
Bryan Marc Wilkinson
Age: 47
Born in: Circleville, Ohio
Experience: U.S. Marine Corps, 1990-96; jailer, 1999-2018; peace officer, 2002-18; law enforcement trainer, 2018-present
Online: wilkie4sheriff.com
Denton County is showing increasing concern about human trafficking. Can you explain the differences between online solicitation and trafficking, and how the sheriff’s office can best allocate its resources to both problems?
Human trafficking and online solicitation fall into two different penal codes. In trafficking, people are being coerced, pushed out and prostituted for sex or something else. They are being drugged, and the traffickers are taking part, or all, of the money. People soliciting online are just looking to have sex or handle a fetish.
For online solicitation, it’s easy to put investigators on finding the solicitors and acting to get the pedophiles off the street. Human trafficking is a whole different deal. We have to reverse-engineer what we do with narcotics and thefts. The traffickers are often involved in a criminal conspiracy of some kind with drugs or guns. The victims — boys, girls, men, women and transgender individuals — might get a small charge, but we also help them.
What is the sheriff’s role in ensuring appropriate medical care is delivered to jail inmates?
Jail medical is part of the county health department, but it still falls under the sheriff’s office, which operates the jail.
That [ensuring that care] is one of those things that’s been part of my whole career. And it’s something we have to look at. We have to look at what’s on the job applications and who’s applying. We have to look at what training they are getting, and what’s the best we can do to get them that training. We have to get the best people back there working on the medical staff.
The sheriff is elected. How much of the office’s decision-making requires political considerations and why?
When I decided to run, people told me that I needed to learn to be a politician and I asked, “Why?” This is the chief law enforcement agency in the county. What I need to do is work successfully with other county departments and law enforcement agencies. I don’t need to give people lip service; I need to give actual programs back to the citizens.
Politics are rampant in the office, and it must be “people before politics” for the employees, too — the communicators, the civilians, the deputies and the detention officers. You have to be able to work with the commissioners and the county judge, that’s where the politics comes from. I’m not in this for the title but to give the citizens the best service for their money.
You have to work with all the other agencies out there, too. I call it working with your neighbors. You aren’t always going to get along. But if your mission and your intent are communicated correctly, people will do what they need to do.