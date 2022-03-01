With elections returns starting to roll in in the Republican and Democratic primaries, here's the breakdown of the races the Denton Record-Chronicle is covering tonight, with links.
County commissioners
There are three contested races happening for the next round of commissioners: the Republican and Democratic races for Precinct 2 to replace outgoing Commissioner Ron Marchant and a Republican election for Precinct 4. What is a commissioner? An elected official who sits on the Commissioners Court and makes county-level decisions, including road construction and tax rates.
With early voting results in for Precinct 2, Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer is leading with Republicans and Diana Weitzel with Democrats. Incumbent Dianne Edmondson is leading the Precinct 4 race with nearly 63% of the vote in early results. Read more here — and this story will be updated.
Texas House of Representatives
Denton County has three elections with the new district map: Texas House Districts 57, 64 and 65.
With new boundaries and a greater portion of Wise County in District 64, Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, is leading over challenger Andy Hopper in initial results from both Wise and Denton County. The story will continue to get updated here.
In newly drawn District 57, Denton-based attorney Richard Hayes is leading with 60.5% of the vote in the Republican primary. If he can keep a similar ratio with more than 50% by the end of the night, he will avoid a runoff election in May ahead of the November general election.
No Democrat is running in either of those two races.