Election Day, which arrives in a few short days, has often been called the Super Bowl and World Series rolled into one for U.S. newspapers — that key event when such extraordinary effort is demanded, under the tightest deadlines, to deliver the news whose importance justifies our constitutional protections.
But for this newspaper, Tuesday’s Election Day will be a truly watershed moment, when the value and importance of our digital transformation is most fully demonstrated. The future is now — and though considerable effort will go into filling Wednesday’s newspaper with the most timely and impactful information available, relying solely on the printed page for the bulk of your news would be akin to playing the Super Bowl with leather helmets or the World Series in woolen knickerbockers.
You see, so much additional content has been generated — and will be provided Tuesday — for the digital audience.
Take, for instance, the standing In the Know election section that has appeared in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s e-Edition print replica since the early voting period began on Oct. 13. In this section appears all of the election profiles produced by the Record-Chronicle staff chronicling the key local races on the ballot in Denton County. Also appearing in this standing section, which will remain in our e-Edition through Election Day, are all the voting locations — first for the early voting period and now Election Day — along with a complete ballot listing and the close to a dozen candidate essays submitted for the Opinion page.
Nowhere else but the Record-Chronicle’s e-Edition could you compare the candidates in area races, side by side, on priorities, background and superlatives — and also be directed where and when to vote.
On top of the e-Edition, all of the election content produced by the Record-Chronicle staff, from campaign finance reports to fundraising announcements to debate coverage, has been compiled in our website under Election 2020 — found easily on our DentonRC.com homepage or at dentonrc.com/news/election_2020.
But all of this content has been prologue to the main event, when on Tuesday the Record-Chronicle devotes all of its digital horsepower toward covering the biggest news event since its digital transformation at the beginning of this year.
Beginning at 7 a.m., when the polls open, and continuing well past 7 p.m., when they close, the Record-Chronicle will post timely updates, on-the-scene reports from your polling places and need-to-know info (where to vote, what to bring, what to expect, etc.) on our website and social media channels.
Once again, the Record-Chronicle will be partnering with a capstone class from the University of North Texas’ Mayborn School of Journalism to provide real-time updates from polling places throughout Denton County and the county Elections Administration office to let you know of lines, hiccups and voter experiences throughout the day.
In addition, our journalists along with the students will be monitoring social media channels, emails and calls to our breaking news line (940-566-6860) to report any complications or issues. To contribute to our coverage and share your election story, be sure to use the hashtag #DentonVotes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
And for an election expected to remain undecided long after we put the printed paper to bed, we will continue to post updates throughout the night on our website and social media channels, ensuring you are aware of key developments as they happen.
Election Day will be a groundbreaking event no matter how you play it, but with the Record-Chronicle’s increased focus on digital coverage, those readers on our website and social media channels will have seats behind home plate and on the 50-yard line for the biggest game in a long while.