As part of our comprehensive coverage of Election Day in Denton County, the Denton Record-Chronicle partnered with Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time posts from the key polling places. Starting at 7 a.m., these students fanned out to talk with voters and poll workers throughout north and central Denton County.
Below are their reports from their field.
5 p.m. update
Carolyn Mohair has been volunteering as a poll worker for around a year now. She was volunteering at the North Texas Fairgrounds this morning with others. She has helped with multiple local elections, but this is her first presidential election.
Voter turnout has been slow and steady for this precinct. Mohair said had fewer than 10 voters per hour during the morning hours. This is low for them compared with previous years but could be attributed to early voting or people waiting till it is later in the day to vote.
Denton County has been great with helping the North Texas Fairgrounds get ready for Election Day, Mohair said. There were no difficulties, everything was delivered properly, and they were well supplied, she said.
— Maria Crane
Chad Withers has been a Denton resident since 2001. Today he is a volunteer at the North Texas Fairgrounds polling location, and it is his first year.
Withers said voter turnout today has been slow. The North Texas Fairgrounds is also one of the smaller precincts and could have higher turnout when work lets out. Compared with other locations he has worked, the numbers have been lower.
“There was such an emphasis on early voting this year that I think just so many people took care of that [then],” Withers said.
The polling location has had no issues today, and everything has gone smoothly, Withers said, especially with the setup happening Monday. Withers said everyone had a lot of practice with early voting, so that has helped.
— Maria Crane
Jack Brown was most passionate about the presidential race today as he voted at the University of North Texas Gateway Center. Having voted in the primaries in March, he said he has known for about a year how he would vote.
One of the concerns that drove him to vote today, he said, was the media and what they cover. He also said the economy was another important issue during this election.
“I think the media is super biased towards one side, and I feel like there is a candidate that basically goes against that and does actual good things — but the news does not really cover it,” Brown said.
He voted today instead of during the early voting period because of work and not having a lot of time. He said he feels cooler getting to vote on Election Day and that it feels like a bigger deal. Brown said he voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election.
“I am voting for Trump because I want things to go back to normal before Pre-COVID because I feel like the economy was great," Brown said. "I feel like America was trending upwards, and now I feel like all this stuff that has happened is out to get Trump."
— Maria Crane
6 p.m. update
Tina Bryant, 56, who works in real estate in Denton, took time out of her day on Election Day to support state Rep. Dr. Lynn Stucky at the Lifeline Church polling place. Bryant said she decided to vote early this election cycle since she did not know what the lines would be like.
“I wanted to make sure I voted,” Bryant said. “I’m a real estate agent; I never know when a client may have a need, and I wanted to make sure that I could get my vote in, make it count.”
Bryant said she is most looking forward to following the presidential and Texas House District 64 results, having voted for President Donald Trump and state Rep. Dr. Lynn Stucky.
“I voted for Trump,” Bryant said. “I don’t believe in everything he says or does, or how he does it, but sometimes you have to vote for the policies and not the person.”
Bryant’s support for Stucky stems from knowing him for 30 years. She communicated her support by holding a Stucky sign outside of the voting location.
“He’s a man of integrity,” Bryant said. “He’s selfless, he’s in it for the right reasons, he wants to work with both sides.”
— Ricardo Vazquez Garcia
7:30 p.m. update
Cesar Lira is a 20-year-old from Fort Worth. The biggest issue to Lira in this election is discrimination toward people of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Lira said he was most passionate about the presidential election. He said he has known his choice since 2016.
“Something that really impacted the way I voted was my people being put in cages … they were not being fed and stuff like that,” Lira said.
Lira was able to get off of work to vote and voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the UNT Gateway Center.
— Maria Crane
Rolf Boettger has worked at polling centers since 2012, but today was his first time working at the University of North Texas Gateway Center. He has been working in Roanoke during early voting, where they had good turnouts.
He said the voter turnout has been pretty steady. He also said there have not been any issues so far with the location and the way everything has been run.
“On a daily basis here for the early voting for three weeks, an average of about 300 voted each day," Boettger said. "Today so far, we have had about 80 voters in the first two hours, so it may be [higher today] if that keeps on going."
— Maria Crane
First-time voter Arianna Koschalk said she voted for the long run of America. She said she is most passionate about the local elections, with the most important issue being gun violence.
“We should have stricter regulations, and we shouldn’t just let anyone be able to get a gun,” Koschalk said.
Koschalk said she had planned on voting early but ended up going on Election Day because her history teacher said it would be more fun to do the day of the election.
She voted at the MLK Recreation Center in her first presidential election, casing her ballot for Joe Biden.
— Maria Crane
8:30 p.m. update
Robbie Evans is a 52-year-old woman from Denton who volunteered to help guide voters at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints off Teasley Lane.
Due to the controversy surrounding the election, she opted to vote early in order to beat the rush. She said she had an excellent voting experience when she went, with fast lines and no issues.
Evans also said she made up her mind months ago and decided to vote for President Trump.
— Enrico Rodriguez
Tiffany Miller is an alternative judge and clerk who helped out at the Denton Public Library’s south branch.
This was the third election she has volunteered for. She reported only minor printer problems at the beginning of the day, which were fixed once new ink was installed.'
What was she most happy about today? No one who came to vote had to be turned away.
— Enrico Rodriguez
Juan Muñiez let out a chuckle as he said he would not reveal whom he voted for.
“Even my wife can’t know,” Muñiez said.
The 55-year-old Krum native expressed his disappointment in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue hit close to home as both his sister and father caught the virus.
Showing up at 11 a.m. at Plainview Baptist Church, Muñiez waited until Election Day before finalizing his decision on which candidate he was going to vote for.
— Gabriel Belmonte