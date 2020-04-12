Denton County has confirmed an additional eight COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 482, according to public health; however, Sunday’s total was the lowest number of new cases recorded since March 23.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said that Sunday’s total number of new cases may be lower since most health care providers and those who provide testing were likely closed because of the Easter holiday, as of Friday.
However, Matt Richardson, director of public health, has said because Monday will typically see an increase in reported cases, because of test and result lag from the weekend, additional cases are anticipating in the coming days and weeks.
Meanwhile, no additional cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total number of infected Sunday stands at 98. The total number of residents who contracted the virus is 51, while the total number of staff members at the facility is 47.
As well, no additional cases were reported from residents or staff members at Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Sunday, where the virus has already claimed the lives of three residents, while an unknown number of residents have been infected. As of Tuesday, only one employee reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus and was reported to be in home isolation.
On Friday, the first novel coronavirus case emanating from an inmate was confirmed at the Denton County Jail. In the meantime, county jails will still be accepting inmates; however, Texas prisons will not accept county inmates, The Texas Tribune reported. The measure is aimed at reducing the spread of the virus as the number of inmates infected increase.
A total of 338 cases remain active in Denton County and total of 131 have reported to have recovered from the virus, while the number of reported deaths on Sunday remained at 13.
Denton County area towns and cities that reported an increase in cases Sunday include Carrollton (2), Fort Worth (2), Highland Village (1), Lewisville (1). As well, Denton confirmed two additional cases, bringing the total citywide to 87.
A total of 385 individuals are in home isolation and 95 have been hospitalized, while two cases are still pending investigation. About 50.02% of all cases are concentrated in females, while males consist of about 49.8% of cases.
Of those infected by the virus, the most predominant age group is individuals between the age of 50-59, whom make up about 21% of all countywide cases; however, about 52% of all cases are concentrated in individuals that are older than 50.
Statewide, more than 124,500 individuals have been tested for the novel coronavirus with more than 13,400 cases reported as of Sunday, according to Texas Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, an overwhelming percentage of tests (94%) have been conducted through private laboratories as compared to public laboratories, which account for only about .06% of tests.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.