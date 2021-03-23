An attempt by Denton City Council member Deb Armintor to gain consensus by her fellow council members to craft a mask ordinance failed on Tuesday — a week after they had the same discussion.
In her 1-minute pitch Tuesday, Armintor asked that Denton officials go the route of the city of Austin, where its Public Health Authority also covers unincorporated parts of Travis County. In 2020, Austin issued an order to require wearing masks for people 10 and older outside their residences.
That order has been extended several times and is effective at least until April 15, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on March 2 that allows Texas businesses to reopen at 100% capacity and lifts the statewide mask ordinance. The governor’s order went into effect March 10.
That order also prohibits cities and counties from adopting ordinances requiring that face coverings be worn. The city of Denton did not and does not have such an ordinance. Still, some stores here have posted signs that tell customers the municipality requires them to wear masks.
In response to the city of Austin’s enforcement of its local order, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Austin. That is an issue raised on Feb. 16, when Armintor and council member Paul Meltzer debated whether Denton should adopt its own ordinance requiring people to wear masks.
However, Denton City Attorney Aaron Leal warned that any effort by the city to adopt an ordinance that creates a mask mandate would immediately be challenged by the attorney general’s office, saying that Denton would be sued and likely would be prohibited by an Austin judge from enforcing the ordinance during litigation.
That discussion happened at a work session on March 16, during which, under the Texas Open Meetings Act, no action could be taken.
So on Tuesday, Armintor used the 1-minute pitch to formally gauge interest on whether other council members wanted to direct staff members to adopt an ordinance mandating masks.
“Austin has made a similar addition to their health codes and, in doing so, has bought city workers and customers invaluable time while facing legal challenges from the state,” she said. “If Denton City Council believes that this is a conversation worth having for public health and safety, without amending our COVID disaster declaration as preempted by Gov. Abbott, then we should have a work session on following in Austin’s footsteps by inserting a mask provision into our health codes.”
In the 1-minute pitch, council members must ask for their requests to be placed on meeting agendas. During the meetings, they are given one minute to show why they believe their items of interest warrant staff members’ and council members’ time. If four of seven council members do not agree, those items do not advance to work sessions.
Most Denton City Council meetings, generally scheduled for every Tuesday, are preceded by work sessions that typically last at least four hours. That is when 1-minute pitches are allowed, according to the city’s informal guidelines.
“I just want to speak up as somebody who is in favor of action the city has taken previously on masks,” council member Jesse Davis said. “I don’t think we have the power to do this. I think the attorney general’s office lawsuit against the city of Austin is eventually going to be successful.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth expressed a similar sentiment.
“The gist of it is … to understand that we are being compared to a city not equal to what we have,” he said. “We do not have a health authority. It is egregious to think you are not locked into a lawsuit. There’s no eject button midway through it.”
Meltzer said he also supported a mask mandate for Denton, calling it “a way to keep us on path.” Council member Connie Baker said customers wearing masks in Denton businesses “seems to be their choice,” and that “to a certain extent, I just don’t think we need to almost tell businesses how to run his business.”
Before the governor’s executive order to reopen Texas and lift the statewide mask requirement, Denton’s 11th order of council required businesses here to maintain and post health and safety plans.