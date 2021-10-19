Editorial Board meeting with interim Denton City Manager Sara Hensley postponed Staff report Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sara Hensley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor's note: Because of a scheduling conflict, today's Editorial Board meeting with interim City Manager Sara Hensley has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a future date.Sara Hensley, interim Denton city manager, will address the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board today, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.We will stream the appearance live at DentonRC.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DentonRC. We invite you to watch and interact.Have questions you would like us to ask Hensley? Email them to drc@dentonrc.com or drop them in the comments below. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Meeting Sara Hensley City Manager Internet Publishing Politics Denton Scheduling Editorial Board Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News The FDA plans to allow mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines; here’s what to know UNT expected to be part of six-team American Athletic Conference expansion Denton County leading efforts to clear homeless encampment near Denton shelter Vote for the Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week What We Learned: We might have overestimated the progress UNT made in a couple of losses Local nonprofits say online options for abuse victims are here to stay Notebook: UNT's Robinson, Owens named C-USA Players of the Week 19 UNT football players' cars were vandalized before Friday's game