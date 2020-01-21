The Grand Chapter of Texas Order of The Eastern Star, Sanger Chapter #1027 OES, a fraternal organization composed of women with Masonic affiliation and Master Masons, recently presented a donation of $500 to First Refuge Ministries.
The money came from a spaghetti dinner fundraiser earlier this month.
First Refuge is a nonprofit organization that offers essential services to those in need. First Refuge Ministries has locations in both Denton and Sanger.
For more information about First Refuge, call 940-484-4384 or visit firstrefugeministries.com.