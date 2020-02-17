Early voting for the March 3 primary elections begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location listed below. On the day of the primaries, voters must go to their voting precinct to cast their ballot. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
Early voting sites
The following early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.
Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.
Aubrey Area Library, 226 Countryside Drive
Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road, Denton
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton
North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St., Denton
Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle, Denton
South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane, Denton
Brackenridge Hall, Texas Woman’s University, 304 Administration Drive, Denton
University of North Texas Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton
Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 Windsor Drive
Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
Frisco Fire Station No. 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway
Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM423
Hickory Creek Town Hall, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave.
Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
Castle Hills Community Center, 2501 Queen Margaret Drive, Lewisville
Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.
Little Elm Recreation Center, 303 Main St.
Paloma Creek HOA Clubhouse, 1501 Bluebird Drive, Little Elm
Oak Point City Hall, 100 Naylor Road B
Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St.
The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
Trophy Club Municipal Utility District No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Drive
The following early voting location will only be open during the times and dates listed below:
Lantana Community Church, 2200 E. Jeter Road, Bartonville — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28
Church of Christ of Sanger, 400 N. Locust St. — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28
Round Grove United Church, 249 E. Round Grove Road, Lewisville — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.
Victorious Life Assembly of God, 2671 MacArthur Blvd., Lewisville — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.
Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.
Heartland Church, 4020 Nazarene Drive, Carrollton — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and Tuesday, Feb. 25; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28.