Early voting is scheduled to begin on Monday in the runoff races for Denton City Council at-large Place 6, mayor and District 2.
Early voting polling locations for the Dec. 8 election are at the Denton Civic Center, Denton County Elections Administration, North Branch Library, Robson Ranch Clubhouse, South Branch Library and University of North Texas Gateway Center.
Early voting will continue through Dec. 4. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23-25, Nov. 28 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3-4.
On the day of the election on Dec. 8, polling locations include the Denton Civic Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, North Branch Library, North Lakes Recreation Center, Robson Ranch Clubhouse, UNT Gateway Center, Denia Recreation Center and South Branch Library.
Retired product developer Paul Meltzer, in his first term, faces pastor Jim Mann for the at-large Place 6 seat. In District 2, Ronnie Anderson, an administrator, and retiree Connie Baker are in the runoff.
And for mayor, District 2 Council member Keely Briggs, a community volunteer, faces litigation consultant Gerard Hudspeth, who left the council on Tuesday after Birdia Johnson was sworn into District 1 after defeating George Ferrie Jr.
And in the race for state Senate District 30 are state Rep. Drew Springer, a businessman who represents Texas House District 68, and Shelley Luther, a Denton County resident who gained fame after being jailed for defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders by opening her Dallas salon during the pandemic. That runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 19, with early voting scheduled to start Dec. 9.
Early voting polling locations for that race are at Aubrey City Hall, Denton Civic Center, Denton County Elections Administration, Krum ISD Administration Building, Pilot Point Senior Center and Sanger Community Center. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9-12; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15.
Election day polling locations on Dec. 19 will include the Sanger Community Center, Pilot Point Senior Center, Aubrey City Hall, Sherman Drive Church of Christ, Krum ISD Administration Building and Denton Civic Center.
Election day hours for all races will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Information on registration, including your designated precinct, can be found at votedenton.com.