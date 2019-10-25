Early voting for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendments and special elections continues through Nov. 1. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location listed below. On election day, voters must go to their voting precinct to cast their ballot. For more information, visit www.votedenton.com.
Early voting sites
The following early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday:
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton
University of North Texas Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton
Texas Woman’s University Student Union, 420 Administration Drive, Denton
Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle, Denton
Carrollton Public Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane
Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM424, Cross Roads
Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway
Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Flower Mound
Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road
Frisco Fire Station No. 4, 4485 Cotton Gin Road
Frisco Fire Station No. 7, 330 W. Stonebrook Parkway
Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road
Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.
Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St.
Lewisville Municipal Annex, 1197 W. Main St.
Little Elm Recreation Center, 303 Main St.
Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St.
Prosper Fire Station No. 2, 1140 S. Teel Parkway
The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St.
Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Road, Dallas
Trophy Club Municipal Utility District No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Drive
The following early voting location will only be open during the times and dates listed below:
Church of Christ of Sanger, 400 N. Locust St. — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.