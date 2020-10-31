The 2020 election’s early voting period has reached its conclusion with Denton county already surpassing its turnout percentage for 2016 by nearly 3%, according to county voting statistics.
As of Friday night, 67.36%, or 380,907, of the county’s registered voters have already cast their ballot in the 2020 election, compared to 2016’s total of 64.69% — and with election day still to come.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s early voting period was lengthened by six days on an order from Gov. Greg Abbott, and Texas has seen more votes statewide.
Locally, the pandemic has made for a unique set of circumstances for elections administrators. County elections administrator Frank Phillips said any election of presidential scale is challenging, but that this year’s was made more so by the opening and ongoing maintenance of additional sites.
“Any time we have an election of this scale, it’s a daunting task, and especially this one because we doubled our number of early voting sites, and anytime you increase those numbers, the logistics multiply,” Phillips said. “Of course COVID-19 threw in its own challenges — We had to add additional processes for our poll workers to make sure they keep our polling sites clean.”
The big question for elections administrators and many voters is what turnout will look like come election day. Phillips said Tuesday could go either way, either continuing the recent trend of increased participation or quieting down with so many voting early.
“It’s hard to gauge,” Phillips said. “We debate it in here every day. My gut feeling is that it’ll be a steady day, but not overwhelming.”
Regardless of Tuesday’s turnout, Phillips said he’s confident the county can handle it between its preparation and additional election day sites, up this year to 156 from 112 in 2016.
“Even if it is a heavy day, we should be able to handle it easily,” Phillips said.
Phillips suggested that residents planning to vote Tuesday go to votedenton.com to get additional voting information and check their voting site, which could be different this year than the one they’re used to.