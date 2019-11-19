Updated to reflect that all lanes are now open.
Two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash early Tuesday morning resulting in one catching fire near Interstate 35 and FM1173, causing the southbound lanes to be closed for more than 13 hours.
The Denton Police Department received reports of the crash just before 4 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Khristen Jones. Both Denton police and the Denton Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
All northbound and southbound lanes were shut down following the crash, and northbound lanes were reopened at around 5:45 a.m. Southbound lanes finally opened for traffic by 5:15 p.m.
No major injuries were reported, but one of the truck drivers sustained lacerations on his hands after breaking his window to escape the flames. He was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment.