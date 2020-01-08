Denton County’s 911 phone system underwent a renovation Thursday morning, which an official said was a scheduled change that did not lead to any disruptions in 911 service.
Greg Ballentine, executive director of Denco Area 9-1-1, which operates the system, said between 3:15 and 5:50 a.m. Thursday calls normally flowing through the Denco system were instead routed to the individual agencies.
“Calls were not lost,” he said. “Every 911 call that was dialed was delivered.”
He said the renovation was a planned event and that police and fire agencies across the county that work with Denco were aware ahead of time. Ballentine said a crew powered down the equipment used for calls, made a circuit fix and turned back on the equipment. During the process, calls were rerouted, he said.
“This is just a very rare situation where we were upgrading a circuit,” Ballentine said. “That took a little bit of time.”
At about 3:55 a.m., Lili Mullins woke up smelling what she recognized as a fire. Mullins, a hospice nurse who has lived in Copper Canyon three decades, said she made six calls to 911 but could not reach a first responder until she called directly to her local Argyle Fire Department station.
“What if, God forbid, I was home alone and having a life-threatening emergency?” Mullins said Thursday afternoon. “I wouldn’t be able to Google the number for the fire department.”
She characterized the message she heard when she called 911 initially: “You’ve called Denton County. If this is an emergency, hang up and call 911.”
Ballentine said no 911 calls that flow through Denco were dropped during the renovation.
“The backup systems function as designed, and we’ve received no reports of any problems contracting emergency services,” he wrote in an email.
He said Mullins, and anybody else who had trouble with 911, should call the agency so the issue can be investigated.