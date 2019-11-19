Updated to reflect that southbound lanes remain closed.
Two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash early Tuesday morning resulting in one catching fire near Interstate 35 and FM1173. All southbound lanes remain closed as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The Denton Police Department received reports of the crash just before 4 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Khristen Jones. Both Denton police and the Denton Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
All northbound and southbound lanes were shut down following the crash, and northbound lanes were reopened at around 5:45 a.m.
No major injuries were reported, but one of the truck drivers sustained lacerations on his hands after breaking his window to escape the flames. He was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment.
It is not known when the southbound lanes will be reopened at this time.
This story will be updated.