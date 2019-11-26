Rudy Durham has officially retired from his post at the chief appraiser with the Denton Central Appraisal District. His last day was Thursday.
Charles Stafford, president of the DCAD Board of Directors, confirmed that Durham and the board agreed on a separation agreement and he is retired. In October, the DCAD board voted unanimously to craft a severance agreement with Durham, who is also the mayor of Lewisville.
"We hate to see Rudy go. He's been a very valued employee of the District for a long time, but he seems to be happy that he's going to be able to stay in the mayor's job," Stafford said. "As far as his public service is concerned, he will still be a public servant for the citizens of Lewisville as their mayor."
In January, an addendum to Senate Bill 2 prohibits property tax officials from holding an elected office. Durham said in October he had planned to step down as mayor and stay at the helm of DCAD prior to the board's vote.
The terms of the separation agreement have not been made public. The Denton Record-Chronicle requested the document through a public information request Thursday.
Durham has worked at the appraisal district since 1986. He also has served as Lewisville mayor since 2015, after 21 years on its city council.
The board has decided not to appoint an interim chief appraiser, and will post the job opening in the coming weeks. Property owners should not experience any changes when interacting with the district through this transition, he said.
"There are enough knowledgeable professions up there that I think they can handle it until we can hire somebody," he said. "There won't be any interruption of service at all. It will be business as usual."