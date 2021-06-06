Denton and the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area are set for a dry spell after storm chances clear out Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As of Sunday evening, the NWS has issued a flash flood watch for the area, beginning Monday at 3 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. That watch coincides with a 100% chance of rain during the day that drops to a 50% chance by Monday night. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around Tuesday.
“The time period we’re most concerned with is the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow morning,” NWS meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Sunday evening. “Storms should be pretty isolated Monday evening and into Tuesday for Denton.”
By Tuesday night, however, NWS forecasts project no rain for as far into the future as Sunday. The dry spell will be a welcome sight for North Texas residents who have lamented the last month of constant rain, though Barnes said the extra-wet May, in which Denton County received 150% of its normal rainfall, will act as somewhat of a buffer for drought conditions as the area moves into drier summer months.
“We typically see drier weather every year as we start getting further into June and into July,” Barnes said. “We’ve seen plenty of rain to help with drought conditions. It will be a while before we manage to dry out enough for that.”
Barnes added it’s too soon to predict when the next rain will come, but that the area should be in the clear at least until next week.
From Monday to Sunday, temperature highs are forecast at 83, 88, 91, 90, 91, 90 and 88. Nightly lows range from 72 to 75. Up-to-date forecasts and weather alerts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.