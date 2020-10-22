On Saturday, Medical City Denton will be working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Denton Police Department to collect opioids and other forms of medication for Medical City Healthcare’s “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take-Back Day.
The event is made to be a safe, anonymous drive-through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front of the Professional Building at Medical City Denton, located at 3535 South Interstate 35.
Members of the community can dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, but medical officials will not accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids.