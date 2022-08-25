In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.24, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices continue to fall — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent dip in the statewide average price, to $3.41 a gallon — but rising crude prices and weather-related impacts caused some Texas metros to see price spikes. Our region wasn’t one of them.
The statewide average price is now 61 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 5 cents on the week, to $3.88 a gallon — 73 cents more per gallon than during the final week of August 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso were paying the most on average at $3.72 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen were paying the least at $3.10 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops in line with the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas down 6 cents, to $3.42 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 4 cents, to $3.43 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.24, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Texas statewide pump average still fell for the 10th week in a row; however, recent headlines about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies considering cutting output have been a big reason for oil prices to head higher, AAA reported. Higher oil futures are likely contributing to some Texas metro areas experiencing price jumps as many school districts return, coupled with the summer driving season still underway, AAA noted.
Previously, the cost of oil had edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe. And while demand dropped nationally week to week, so did regional gas supplies, likely helping prop pump prices up, AAA reported. Another factor pushing gas prices higher in select markets could be severe weather, which has been affecting parts of the Gulf, and floods may be affecting delivery of some fuel products.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii were paying the most at $5.31 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.