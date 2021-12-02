Declining demand and falling crude prices are fueling drops in pump prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon.
That price is still $1.13 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.38 a gallon — $1.22 more per gallon than during the first week of December in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.81 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region have seen relatively stable prices this week, with the average gas price in Dallas inching up a penny to $2.99, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington remained unchanged at $2.99.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.73 per gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline fell week to week across the U.S. by nearly 6%. However, gasoline demand remains elevated from this time last year, AAA noted. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization remained practically flat from the week prior.
Crude oil prices tumbled following news that the omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading across the globe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is below $70 per barrel for the first time since early September, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas have the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Oklahoma has the lowest average in the nation at $2.96, and California has the highest of any state at $4.70.