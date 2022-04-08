A local motorist called emergency dispatchers at roughly 6:15 Thursday morning to report a fire marshal was harassing him.
He mistakenly believed the fire marshal was not legally allowed to pull him over for speeding.
“[Fire marshals] go through the same basic peace officer course all of our new officers go through,” Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said Friday morning.
Cunningham said the fire marshal was driving in the 8500 block of West University Drive when he saw a vehicle pass him at what he believed to be an unsafe speed and then weave erratically between lanes, according to police reports.
The fire marshal activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren and pulled the other driver over.
“The driver exited his vehicle and appeared agitated,” Cunningham said.
She said the marshal was wearing his department uniform, was wearing his peace officer badge, and his vehicle had the Denton Fire Department logo.
According to police reports, the fire marshal told the man he was speeding and asked him to return to his vehicle.
“The other driver told him he did not have the authority to stop him,” Cunningham said. “The driver then entered his vehicle and drove away from the traffic stop.”
The driver then called emergency dispatchers, who forwarded him to police officers, to report the fire marshal was following and harassing him.
Officers soon learned the man was allegedly brake-checking the fire marshal and throwing items out of his car at the government official, according to police reports.
Officers told the man he was mistaken in his belief about the fire marshal’s lack of authority. The driver was not arrested Thursday.
Cunningham said an investigation was ongoing by late Friday morning.
Other reports
Intersection of South Loop 288 and Colorado Boulevard — A Denton man called police Thursday afternoon to allege another driver had hit his vehicle before driving off without exchanging information.
The caller told officers he was stopped at a traffic light when “a pickup was pulling out of a parking lot and struck his vehicle,” Cunningham said.
The man followed the pickup with the expectation it would eventually stop. Instead, it pulled into another parking lot and circled before returning to the roadway to leave the area.
The caller told police he followed the pickup until it became clear the other driver had no intention of stopping. He took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate and filed a police report.
Cunningham said the man’s vehicle had minor damage on the left rear bumper.
1900 block of Jason Drive — A Denton police officer working at McMath Middle School learned early Thursday afternoon that an 11-year-old boy had allegedly punched a 12-year-old girl in the face the previous day.
“Officers spoke with the mother of one of the students,” Cunningham said. “The mother said that a student punched her child in the face, causing physical injury and pain.”
The mother was not sure how she wanted to handle the situation, according to police reports.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.