Michele Stacey denied shooting a Denton police officer two years ago and couldn’t say with certainty that her passenger, who is charged in the shooting, is the one who shot him.
Stacey, 46, was never charged in connection to the shooting of Officer Urban Rodriguez, but her passenger Antwon Pinkston, 35, was. Pinkston is on trial this week for aggravated assault against a public servant.
During her testimony Thursday, Stacey said she couldn’t remember some things from the night Rodriguez was shot due to the influence of medication she was on for pain later on that night as well as trying to block out the traumatic events from Oct. 29, 2019. She did say she didn’t shoot Rodriguez.
“I would never hurt or harm anyone,” Stacey said.
No witness Tuesday could say with certainty who shot Rodriguez, either.
She was crossed-examined heavily and admitted to being a liar and lying to police if it would benefit her. Pinkston’s attorney, Mick Meyer, on Tuesday during opening arguments said Stacey is a liar and threw Pinkston under the bus in the shooting.
Texas Ranger Clair Barnes, who was the lead investigator in the shooting, also acknowledged in cross examination that Stacey is an admitted liar. Meyer questioned why Stacey was never charged with anything even after Barnes said she did evade arrest in a vehicle and did run over Rodriguez at the scene, but prosecutors objected before he could answer.
Stacey told the jury and attorneys Thursday that she lied about her identity to Rodriguez when he stopped her and continued to lie throughout the night until another Denton police officer who recognized her relayed the truth to everyone.
“I don’t like going to jail,” Stacey said. “If I can give a false name and get away with it, I’m going to do it.”
She said she gave the fake name at the time because she was wanted for a parole violation. That parole violation was why she was also arrested that night when the Carrollton Police Department caught them after they fled from Denton down South Interstate 35E.
Stacey said she didn’t remember telling an investigator one of her car windows was open while they were heading south over Lake Lewisville on Interstate 35E. She didn’t remember telling her daughter in a phone call from the Denton County Jail days after that she glanced behind her and saw Pinkston had a gun. She also didn’t remember telling her daughter shots were coming from in and out of her white car.
She told the courtroom Thursday she didn’t remember telling investigators the shooting was coming from behind her and that she saw a gun in Pinkston’s lap.
“I didn’t put a location in [my phone while driving],” she said.
Her daughter at the time moved out of an apartment that day that was near I-35E and Loop 288, but Stacey denied driving there to get rid of the gun. No weapon was found in the car during the investigation.
During Barnes’ testimony, Meyer asked whether he turned every stone before arresting and charging Pinkston in the shooting. Pinkston was arrested the same day.
“This idea of a full scale investigation, [going with the facts], that’s not true,” Meyer said.
Prosecutor Dustin Gossage later clarified the final charging document was the indictment, which a grand jury returned on Dec. 19, 2021, after the investigation concluded.
Barnes and Stacey were the two largest witnesses, but a Carrollton police officer, two more Denton police officers and another Texas Ranger also testified Thursday.
Jurors will continue hearing evidence and witness testimony Friday around 9:30 a.m.