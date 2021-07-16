A driver whose truck caught fire after a crash early this morning in east Denton was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
A caller reported a car fire at about 1:34 a.m. in the 200 block of Trinity Road, just south of Mills Road. Authorities found a crashed pickup truck that was on fire.
According to a Denton Police Department report, the Denton Fire Department put out the fire and found one body inside.
“It appears that the vehicle left the roadway at some point and crashed into the tree line,” Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said, reading from call notes. “Extensive damage caused the engine compartment to start on fire.”
The truck driver was the only person inside the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened near the curve of the road.
Authorities are still investigating the cause and factors of the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hadn’t identified the victim by 9 a.m. Friday, nor the victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash.
A cause hasn’t been determined yet in that crash that killed a motorcyclist near southbound Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive).
The crash this morning is the 12th fatal crash in Denton this year, and the truck driver is the 15th crash victim.