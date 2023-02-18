The FedEx delivery driver accused in the slaying of 7-year-old Athena Strand was indicted on capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges by a Wise County grand jury.

Tanner Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx contract driver from Fort Worth, was indicted Thursday in connection with Athena’s disappearance and death in late November, court records show. Horner’s attorney declined to comment.

