The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will be hosting a volunteer appreciation drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Golden Triangle Mall.
The event is being held to honor and extend gratitude towards the volunteers who have done outstanding work throughout the community. The RSVP was established 46 years ago in Denton County as a 501c(3) non-profit organization. There are over 800 RSVP members who work to support schools, hospitals, public safety organizations and other local non-profit agencies.
Denton officials will be present at the event such as the Chief of Police Frank Dixon, mayoral candidate Gerard Hudspeth and Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell.
With a projected 200 visitors, the event is set up so participants stay in their cars at all times. Attendees can expect to be greeted with a lunch bag, mask and Sonic coupons. There are currently 35 vendors scheduled to hand out items such as candy, trinkets and health information to participants through their windows.
“We really are so excited we’ve found a way that we can still appreciate our volunteers,” said Tanya Blixt, RSVP chairwoman of the board. “The people that are coming show that Denton is behind it. They do want to appreciate the volunteers and they do want to make sure that we’re safe.”