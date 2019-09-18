Texas Rangers are not yet investigating the fatal shooting Monday of a man near Sanger at the hands of a Denton County Sheriff's deputy, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said Wednesday.
The Denton County Sheriff's Office would not say with certainty on Wednesday whether its internal affairs division was the only authority investigating the deputy's actions in the shooting. Spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said only that the Denton Police Department was assisting in the ongoing investigation into the shooting itself.
Kristopher "Kris" Adams, 37, was identified as the man who a Denton County sheriff's deputy shot and killed Monday night. Adams allegedly fled from a home in the 4300 block of View Road. He was shot by a deputy when he allegedly pointed a gun in the deputy's direction while fleeing, according to a sheriff's office press release sent out late Wednesday afternoon.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave, Hinojosa said.
According to state law, the sheriff's office has about 30 days to report any deputy-involved shooting or death of a suspect to the attorney general's office.
In recent deputy-involved fatal shootings, Texas Rangers were notified and investigated much more quickly. For instance, when a deputy killed an unidentified 61-year-old suspect in the Lantana development this past June, Rangers were called to investigate the same day.
When Pilot Point police shot and killed a man in late July 2018, Texas Rangers were involved by the following evening.
In December 2015, Rangers were involved within two days at the latest after a University of North Texas officer shot and killed a student who was approaching him with a tomahawk in hand.
Hinojosa said the Ranger who would be overseeing the internal affairs investigation was needed by the Denton County District Attorneys' Office to testify in a capital murder trial this week, so the sheriff's office asked Denton police to get involved. He would not say Wednesday whether the Rangers would be involved when the trial ends this week.
Two tentative news conferences were eventually canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the roughly 300-word release took its place.
Deputies with the warrant unit were following a tip that a stolen vehicle could be found at a particular address in Sanger, and that Adams was both involved in its theft and armed, according to the release.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, deputies found a pickup in a driveway that matched the stolen vehicle's description. Before approaching the home, deputies discovered that Adams had outstanding warrants for probation violations from Florida. He was seemingly on probation from charges of having dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance and battery of a police officer.
A woman at the address told deputies Adams was not home but gave them permission to enter the home, according to the press release. During the search, Adams fled the home through a window.
"During a foot chase, Adams fell, dropping the gun and immediately picked the gun back up," according to the release. "Adams was able to get up and faced a deputy with the gun still in his hand, then turned and faced a second deputy. Adams then continued to flee, turning his head back towards the deputy and pointing the firearm in the pursuing deputy's direction."
He was subsequently shot. He was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was later pronounced dead.