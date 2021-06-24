Downtown employees: Confederate monument 'out of sight and mind' — which is good

A year after the removal of the Confederate monument on the Square, managers and employees of downtown businesses say they haven’t given the statue much thought — but for the most part they’re glad it’s gone.
The monument, commissioned and built by the Katie Daffan chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was erected on the south side lawn of the Courthouse on the Square in 1918. After years of controversy, including a campaign by local resident Willie Hudspeth that began in 1999 to have the statue removed, the Denton County Commissioners Court on June 9 of last year voted to move it elsewhere.
The statue came down on June 25, about a month after the killing of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests and renewed conversations about the place of Confederate monuments in cities.
For Joe Glover, manager of More Fun Comics & Games, which is directly across West Hickory Street from where the monument once stood, conversations about the monument around his customers were “a flash in the pan.”
“While I personally do view it as representative of many things that needed to change, I don’t necessarily think it caused that much of a change overall, at least with my customers,” Glover said. “When it happened, there was some talk, but within a week everyone had moved on. I would say, the people who were bothered by it are now happy, and the ones who weren’t bothered about it have moved on.”
Thomas Stauffer, a manager at the nearby Tried and True Salon, off West Oak Street, said he felt there was “a sense of a little more relief.”
“In the sense that, ‘That’s not the kind of city we want to be,’” Stauffer said. “I think, more than anything, [the monument] was causing more trouble than it was worth with the amount of arguing back and forth. It was kind of stressful, because there were protests — often, more than not, protests for the keeping of the monument. Some of those people who would march and protest for would carry guns. Straight up, carry a rifle around for their Second Amendment right. Now it’s out of sight and mind.”
As for Friday’s anniversary of the removal, Stauffer said he hoped conversations are reignited “in a good way.”
“I’m not going to lie, I kind of forget we had a Confederate monument on the Square for that amount of time because I haven’t thought about it since it got removed,” Stauffer said. “It’s nice to see it’s no longer being commemorated next to our beautiful courthouse. I think it’d be kind of a slap to the face of people of color who want to come to Denton.”
Next door at the Bearded Lady Barbershop, contractor Birdie Dennison said the monument had never really been a topic of conversation at the barbershop unless Hudspeth was protesting.
“Every Sunday, there was always communication about … it being removed,” Dennison said. “There was a lot of passion behind getting it removed and a lot of relief from the community when it was.”
While Dennison said there hadn’t been much conversation regarding the monument in the year since, she said some business owners may not be open to discussing the monument with it being a “touchy subject.”
“Racism, regardless of what year it is, is hard to talk about,” Dennison said. “Especially in Denton, where we are a more progressive city but we still have pretty conservative roots. It’s something people may not like to talk about because it could be ‘triggering’ or might indicate they’re on a side. Maybe they’re just trying to avoid controversy …”
Anthony Proa, a co-worker of Dennison and resident of Denton since 2003, said he didn’t give much thought to the monument initially.
“I always knew there was a controversy about it,” Proa said. “A bunch of mixed opinions on it. Personally, I never really knew what it stood for. But I knew it bothered people, for example Willie. I haven’t seen a change in the people who go to the Square, but I don’t think there’s an underlying shadow anymore. People who had feelings about it can go there and no longer have those feelings.”
Proa, who said he is “mixed-descent,” added he had never felt strongly about the monument until he did research.
“What was the statue?” Proa said. “What does it commemorate? And, you know, it affected enough people to have concerns. You look at [it], and maybe there are some changes that need to be made.”
Dennison said that when she married her partner a few years ago, she consciously chose the north side of the Square to keep the statue out of her wedding photos.
“I felt that side of the Square was not one I wanted to go to,” Dennison said. “I didn’t want to spend time with my friends and family there because it was supposed to be a lovely day.”
Proa also said he did not care about a person’s background and that it should be “human nature to want what’s best for everyone.”
“You need to look at the relevance and what kind of effect it has on your community,” Proa said. “And luckily it led to enough people voicing their concerns and taking action.”
In April, Denton County announced it would be relocating the monument to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, near its original location. The relocation is expected to take place in the next few months.