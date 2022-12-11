Double Oak's town government has spent the past few months embroiled in a COVID relief spending controversy, but the latest Town Council meeting laid the framework for moving past the issue — and making sure it doesn't come up again.
Did Double Oak break relief fund spending rules?
In Double Oak, controversy was stirred up earlier this year, when Mayor Von Beougher consulted with the town's attorney and made the decision to allocate over $225,000 in COVID-19 relief funding toward "premium pay" bonuses for each of the town's nine employees.
The funding came from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, aimed at helping governments work through the various struggles of the pandemic, as well as investing in recovery efforts. Incensed residents showed up by the dozens to the town's early July council meeting, upset that Beougher didn't bring the decision to the council first, and didn't go public with the expenditure until over a month after it was made.
More than one council member took exception to the decision, including Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, who put together a presentation for the meeting. Boiled down, two major questions were raised.
The first was whether or not the town had gone out of compliance with the fiscal recovery fund's rules. Though Beougher consulted with the town's attorney, there was no public discussion prior to his decision. Johnson ended up arranging for a Denton-based accounting firm to take a look at the expenditure.
At an October council meeting, that firm's write-up showed there was some serious doubt about whether or not the town was within the rules. The status of three of the nine employees who received the $25,000 bonuses was questionable.
To be eligible, employees had to perform “essential work” and meet one of two requirements. The first requirement was that the worker earn below 150% of the state or county’s average annual wage for all occupations, including the bonus, with the second requirement being that the worker not be exempt from overtime provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The firm wrote that while all nine employees were deemed essential workers, three of the nine didn’t fit either of the additional requirements. That’s because those three are salaried employees who would earn more than the 150% wage mark with the bonus factored in and also aren’t eligible for overtime under the FLSA. That leaves one recourse: asking the federal government for permission through a justification letter.
“In order for the three salaried employees to be considered eligible workers who qualify for the premium pay,” according to the write-up, “the Town should submit written justification to the Department of the Treasury that explains the Town’s decision to include these employees in the premium pay disbursements.”
But at Double Oak's recent meeting on Dec. 5, town officials more or less reached the conclusion that the issue can be put to bed. They determined the justification letter option is more of a formality, as opposed to something the U.S. Treasury could examine and deny.
Town Attorney David Berman and Town Auditor Carl Deaton agreed on the matter, telling elected officials at the Dec. 5 meeting that although the three employees in question didn't qualify for premium pay under the first two options, they were still eligible as government employees as long as the justification letter is sent in by next year's deadline.
"This is so clearly within the parameters of the rules, that the likelihood of any Treasury Department ruling adverse to the town is slim to none," Berman said. "There is no mechanism provided for in the law, or in these rules, that allow them to do that in the first place. Our understanding is pretty clear: All we have to do is give them a written justification. ... They won't even evaluate it. They're going to see that there's a written justification in their file, they'll check the box and then they'll move on."
Current Mayor Mike Donnelly said he actually sent in the justification letter early, prior to next year's April reporting deadline for the program, and got back a reply from the Treasury stating the town should send the letter in April to remain in compliance. That suggests Double Oak has never been out of compliance, despite concerns to the contrary.
The council consensus seemed to be that the issue was resolved, but Johnson remained somewhat skeptical, on the basis that he didn't want the town to have to come up with $75,000 if the Treasury denies the justification.
"I'm always one of those 'Nervous Nelly' guys, so we're 100%, 101% sure that the Treasury's not going to come back later and say, 'Hey, Double Oak, you need to do something with $75,000?'" Johnson said. "This is public record."
Berman had a blunt response.
"We don't have to," Berman said. "We don't have to. For the record."
Mayor's spending authority
Another major source of the controversy has yet to be resolved: the mayor's spending authority in Double Oak. Because the town has no town manager or town administrator, state law makes the mayor the chief executive officer for Double Oak, which means Beougher was within his rights to authorize the premium pay — even without making it public first.
But clearly, residents didn't approve of Beougher's course of action. Some called for his resignation, and he obliged them not long after the backlash began, which is why Donnelly is now back in the mayor's seat.
Johnson said back in July that the council would look into crafting an ordinance that would limit the mayor's spending authority, and Donnelly said later that he believes in transparency to begin with, and that he wouldn't be opposed to such an ordinance.
The issue was discussed at the Dec. 5 meeting, and ended up taking the form of a resolution. Essentially, Berman will be writing up a resolution focused on how much the mayor can spend without bringing it to council first. The specifics haven't been fully hashed out, but he cautioned council members that placing too much limitation on the mayor will bog down the town's operations.
Berman said there's currently a decade-old resolution from the town that states "all budgeted purchases exceeding $2,000 require prior approval from the Town Council." Council members want to strengthen that resolution, which Berman said wouldn't have legally prevented Beougher's decision earlier this year, due to the funds being granted from the federal government.
"You could reduce it to $1,000, you could increase it to $5,000, or you could leave it at $2,000," Berman said. "I do think that we need to do something to reaffirm and strengthen that resolution [from] back in 2011. ... A resolution that was stronger than this would give you a little bit more of a handle, and prevent what happened in the past from happening again."
Any such resolution won't be passed until the next meeting at the earliest, which falls on Dec. 19.
"No one person should have authority," Donnelly said. "Nobody. It has to come through the council."
