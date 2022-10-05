Mike Donnelly

Mike Donnelly, right, was sworn in as Double Oak mayor this week, returning to the position after having spent 10 cumulative years as mayor. 

 Contributed photo/Mike Donnelly

Longtime Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was again appointed to the town's top spot this week, returning to fill a vacancy after the former mayor resigned this summer following controversy over COVID-19 relief fund spending — an issue the Double Oak council is still working through.

Relief fund unrest

Meeting attendees
Dozens of residents turned out for a July Double Oak Town Council meeting, where former Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson talked about how the town has used its COVID-19 relief funds.

