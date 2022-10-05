Longtime Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was again appointed to the town's top spot this week, returning to fill a vacancy after the former mayor resigned this summer following controversy over COVID-19 relief fund spending — an issue the Double Oak council is still working through.
Relief fund unrest
In early July, a Double Oak Town Council meeting was packed with dozens of residents, most of them upset over one specific issue: the way the southern Denton County town used COVID-19 relief funds.
A few months before the meeting, then-mayor Von Beougher authorized at least $225,000 of Double Oak's SLFRF funding to be put toward "premium pay" bonuses for the town's nine employees. The federal program awarded Double Oak $380,000 in the first funding round, and a total of $258,413 went to employee bonuses and benefits — $25,000 per employee.
Under Double Oak's form of government, the mayor serves as the town's chief executive officer, giving that person the authority to make financial decisions. However, the residents — and more than one council member — were outraged that the premium pay decision didn't go public for over a month.
Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson led a presentation on how the funds were used, making it clear he felt Beougher was out of line. Beougher maintained that his decision was made in support of the employees, specifically police, but Johnson said the town should proceed with an audit and craft an ordinance to limit how much the mayor can spend without council approval.
More than one resident asked for Beougher's resignation, and a few weeks later, he obliged. Johnson took over in the interim.
Donnelly reenters the mix
Fast forward to October, and Double Oak's government is still working through the aftermath of the controversy. For one, the town needed someone to fill Beougher's vacancy, as the term isn't up until May.
The mayor's seat wasn't up for election this time around. Because of the resignation, it fell on the Town Council to appoint someone to the top spot. The two main "candidates" were Johnson and Mike Donnelly, who served as mayor for several terms and 10 cumulative years between 2009 and 2021. Beougher was elected mayor after Donnelly opted against running for reelection last year.
Monday, a 3-2 vote (three for, two abstaining) sent Donnelly back to the mayor's seat. Reached Wednesday, he said he "felt a calling to it."
"Many residents and some of our business owners had contacted me to ask if I would be interested," Donnelly said. "My family and I, we love Double Oak, we love the community and the residents. I just felt a calling to put my name in the hat."
Donnelly didn't commit one way or another to running again after this term is up. But for now, the town still faces a pressing issue: the use of its COVID funds.
The agenda packet for Monday's meeting included the investigation into how the town used its SLFRF funds. Denton-based accounting firm Hankins, Eastup, Deaton, Tonn & Seay was tasked with reviewing how the town spent its federal relief money, to see if it falls within the program's guidelines.
According to the firm's writeup, found on page 113 of the agenda, most of the areas the town distributed funding — for example, infrastructure, technology and a police vehicle — were allowable. However, of the nine employees that received $25,000 bonuses, the firm found only six to be eligible.
To be eligible, employees had to perform "essential work" and meet one of two requirements. The first requirement was that the worker earn below 150% of the state or county's average annual wage for all occupations, including the bonus, with the second requirement being that the worker not be exempt from overtime provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The firm wrote that while all nine employees were deemed essential workers, three of the nine didn't fit either of the additional requirements. That's because those three are salaried employees who would earn more than the 150% wage mark with the bonus factored in and also aren't eligible for overtime under the FLSA. That leaves one recourse: asking the federal government for permission.
"In order for the three salaried employees to be considered eligible workers who qualify for the premium pay," according to the writeup, "the Town should submit written justification to the Department of the Treasury that explains the Town's decision to include these employees in the premium pay disbursements."
Double Oak's direction?
Johnson, reached Tuesday, said bluntly that "three officials technically received the payment and should not have." The town explored a few options at the meeting, including asking for the money back from the employees or taking the money from another town fund to pay it back. Ultimately, council members settled on the report's suggestion to ask for a waiver.
That issue will be resolved one way or another, but it remains clear there's an ideological split on the council. A vote for the three employees to pay back the money failed two to three, Johnson said, while a motion to pursue the waiver passed three to two. It should be noted that the mayor votes only if there's a tie.
Asked if he's confident in the town's direction compared with July, Johnson said "there's still work to be done," but didn't get into specifics.
"I think it's different points of view on … how the town is operating," Johnson said. "My view is one of being proactive. We're not a perfect town. … Change is hard, and a lot of townspeople, town council like things to stay the same. Same is good, but there's always room for improvement."
Donnelly had a more positive perspective, framing any disagreements on council as an important discussion.
"I believe we have a very good council," Donnelly said. "I think there is good discussion amongst the council. The public of Double Oak is certainly engaged, and that's a good thing. I see a very positive future for our town."
When it comes to the previous mayor's funding decisions, Donnelly said he disagreed with Beougher's approach. He added he only used his mayoral authority on true "emergencies," such as repairs. And even in those cases, he said, he would have the expenditures put on the next agenda.
"I strongly disagree with how [the SLFRF funds] were handled — the business should've been put on a Town Council agenda," Donnelly said. "My many, many years as mayor, we never had any financial issues. Let me say that very clear. We ran things through the council."
Johnson said the town is still exploring an ordinance that could limit the mayor's spending authority. Such an ordinance is complicated by the fact that Double Oak has no town administrator or manager, as in a city like Denton. Those tasks fall to the mayor, so if an ordinance is too restrictive, it could make basic operations difficult.
"We are still doing research," Johnson said. "We would like to get it right versus trying to do something and having to change it after the fact. … The thing we don't want to do is create an ordinance that impedes day-to-day business."
Donnelly, for his part, said he would support that ordinance if that's what the council wants. He reiterated, though, that he already believes in being open with the public.
"I'm just saying, during my experience, we never had any financial issues and we always put things on the agendas so it was known in the public," Donnelly said. "I'm very proud of the openness the town of Double Oak has maintained all these years."