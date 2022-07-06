DOUBLE OAK — Tuesday night's Double Oak Town Council meeting could be described as a stirred hornet nest, dozens of residents aiming their stingers at Mayor Von Beougher for using over $250,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to give most town employees a $25,000 salary bonus — without first bringing it to the council and public for consideration.
One speaker stung particularly hard.
"As the citizens of Double Oak, we want our money back," the man said. "And Mr. Mayor, I'd like to ask — personally and on the record — for your voluntary resignation from this position."
SLFRF funding
The issue comes down to the use of federal COVID-19 relief funding by the small town in southern Denton County, specifically the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program. The funds were aimed at helping governments work through the various struggles of the pandemic, as well as investing in recovery efforts.
A few months ago, Beougher consulted with the town attorney, David Berman, and made the decision to put at least $225,000 of the town's funding toward "premium pay" for each of the town's roughly 10 employees. The money was distributed in May, but it wasn't until the council's June 20 meeting — over a month later — that he went public with the expenditure and council members learned of it.
Those details come from residents' accounts and a presentation at Tuesday's meeting given by Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, who put together several slides on the issue alongside Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade. Johnson laid out a full timeline of events and included other relief fund information.
According to the presentation, which Beougher largely did not dispute, the SLFRF program settled on four allowable uses: replacing lost public sector revenue; public health and economic impacts; water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and "premium pay."
Premium pay, as explained by Johnson, is bonus pay that can be provided to eligible workers performing essential work. There are stipulations and suggestions, including that the pay offer "additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors" and that it can't be provided to employees who work from home.
The presentation stated municipalities of a similar size to Double Oak did dole out premium pay bonuses, but with the payments averaging between $500 and $5,000. Double Oak, though, comes in much higher than that — of the $380,000 it received in the first round of funding, a total of $258,413 was spent on employee premium pay and benefits, with $25,000 given per eligible employee. The next highest use was roads and culverts at just shy of $61,000.
Johnson showed a list of "concerns" regarding the premium pay, which boils down to the mayor's decision to authorize it himself. No public discussions have been held on how to spend the SLFRF funding, the presentation alleged, and the premium pay authorization came a week prior to the seating of the newest council members — Johnson and Schoenrade being two of those three.
There were also concerns of whether or not the town had used the funds within the SLFRF guidelines. Johnson said that after a meeting with the town attorney, he contacted an auditor for that purpose. An audit of the relief funds would cost between $2,000 and $5,000.
Johnson unveiled "next steps" for the town to take, which included creating an ordinance that "clearly states the financial limits of the town mayor and others who are authorized to disburse town funds." He also didn't rule out seeking an investigation, pending the results of the audit.
"There's no interpretation taking place with this; we're just trying to present the facts," Johnson said. "The Double Oak citizens need to hold the mayor and the previous Town Council accountable."
Mayor’s rebuttal
Governmental bodies like the Denton City Council and the Denton County Commissioners Court have structured forms of public comment. Residents can speak either broadly or on a specific agenda item by registering beforehand. Tuesday's Double Oak Town Council meeting was anything-goes by comparison.
Many of the dozens in attendance did register to speak, but several did so multiple times. Residents would often simply raise their hand and get called on to speak. Additionally, questions from residents were sometimes answered by council members themselves. The man who called for Beougher's resignation did so after the town attorney stopped him from further back-and-forth, saying it shouldn't be a "question and answer" session.
The meeting format piled on to an avalanche of criticism against Beougher and the authorization of the premium pay, with some outright calling for the money to be returned. After Johnson's presentation and about an hour into the topic, the mayor took his turn to speak, saying the council had actually discussed the funds previously and reached a consensus on premium pay.
"We don't have water infrastructure, we don't have sanitary sewer infrastructure, and I'm not interested in being the owner of a broadband system," Beougher said. "The premium pay, in our initial conversations, was the only option that we had. There was a general consensus that we should take care of our essential workers with some premium pay. We never talked amounts."
Police officers were among the employees who received the $25,000 bonuses, and Beougher cited his support of the police as one of the reasons he wanted the premium pay instituted. He didn't deny that he ultimately authorized the funds himself, saying a deadline needed to be met. The town was given some extra time, he said, resulting in the funds going out a few weeks after that deadline.
"When we lost two officers to COVID in February and the first federal reporting deadline was coming up [April 30], that's when I started considering how we were going to take care of the premium pay," Beougher said. "The forms that you fill out for the feds were extremely cumbersome. … On May 13, I said, 'Let's issue those premium paychecks.'"
Beougher added he thinks the money has been used in accordance with the SLFRF rules. Berman weighed in from a legal perspective, saying the mayor does have the authority to make such a decision, even in the amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Texas law says that the mayor is the chief executive officer of the municipality," Berman said. "He gets to make certain financial decisions. Ideally, the council would have approved this in advance, and I don't disagree with that."
Berman said Beougher has that authority because Double Oak doesn't have a town manager or town administrator; therefore, he's "responsible for running the daily affairs of the city." Noteworthy is that the Double Oak mayor votes on council items only if there's a tie that needs to be broken.
"I think it's jumping the gun to start saying that there is the possibility of criminal conduct," Berman said. "I don't see that there's criminal conduct. I'm not concerned about the feds coming back and saying, 'We want the money back.'"
By the end of the meeting, the council agreed to move forward with the audit. Johnson said he will take the next steps on that Wednesday, and clarified the audit will be looking only at whether the SLFRF funds were used appropriately, not whether the mayor had the authority to authorize them. An ordinance to limit how much money one official can approve, he said, will take longer to implement.
"I have 100% assurance from the mayor, in a discussion, that the Town Council will be the ones who oversee and disperse the next funds," Johnson said. "What that means is you all have input."