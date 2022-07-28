In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.46 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 17 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices are continuing to drop as the summer driving season wraps up, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 17-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.78 a gallon.
That price is 95 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 16 cents on the week, to $4.28 a gallon — $1.12 more than during the last week of July 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.95 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.44 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas down 20 cents, to $3.71 gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 19 cents, to $3.69 a gallon.
The oil and gasoline markets continue to weigh the potential of an economic slowdown against strong demand for fuel products and supply volatility with the ongoing war in Ukraine, AAA reported. Crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines, and July is still a leading month for travel. It is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump with all of these market forces at play, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.66 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.