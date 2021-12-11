Former President Donald Trump continued his dabbling in Lone Star politics, endorsing four Texas GOP incumbents for re-election for Congress.
Trump tossed his support to Reps. Michael Burgess of Pilot Point, Beth Van Duyne of Irving, Roger Williams of Austin and Michael Cloud of Victoria.
A Trump endorsement in the GOP primary helps incumbents fend off insurgents from the far right. The former president remains a popular figure in the Republican Party, including in Texas.
None of the GOP candidates are expected to have stiff opposition in the March primary elections, though Burgess has five challengers lined up.
“Dr. Michael Burgess is a tremendous Congressman for the Great State of Texas,” Trump wrote in an email. “A steadfast supporter of our America First policies, he fights for American Energy Independence, Transparency in Healthcare, and Border Security.”
Van Duyne, a former Irving mayor, is serving her first term in Congress. Before running for Congressional District 24, she served as a regional director at the Housing Department under Trump.
Democrats are expected to target Van Duyne in the 2022 midterm elections, though her western Dallas County district was fortified by Texas lawmakers during the redistricting process.
“Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne is doing a terrific job for the incredible people of North Texas!” Trump wrote in an email. “She is working hard to secure our Border, support our Military and Vets, grow our Economy, protect our Rights and Liberties, and defend our Second Amendment. Beth, a former appointee in my Administration, is a fierce fighter for Conservative Values.”
Trump also praised Williams and Cloud, who are in safe Republican districts.
Over the past year, Trump has frequently weighed in on Texas politics. He’s backed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in their primary contests. Abbott is running against former state Sen. Donald Huffines of Dallas and former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West. Paxton is in a crowded primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler.
Earlier this year Trump endorsed Republican Susan Wright in the District 6 race to replace her late husband, Ron Wright. But Wright lost that race to Waxahachie Republican Jake Ellzey.