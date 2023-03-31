If you’re planning to spend the afternoon on the Square in Denton, you might want to have a plan ready in case of a bathroom emergency.

The city of Denton put up signage around the Square, alerting tourists, residents and transients that public restrooms are available at Quakertown Park, about a 12-minute walk from downtown.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0