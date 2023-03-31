If you’re planning to spend the afternoon on the Square in Denton, you might want to have a plan ready in case of a bathroom emergency.
The city of Denton put up signage around the Square, alerting tourists, residents and transients that public restrooms are available at Quakertown Park, about a 12-minute walk from downtown.
The signage appears to be another move by the city to deal with what seems to be a growing problem with unsheltered people downtown.
In March, City Manager Sara Hensley proposed a plan to hire a “safety and hospitality team” to patrol downtown, which could cost taxpayers up to $700,000. That proposal is still pending.
“You can’t have a walkable downtown if you don’t let people pee,” Jane Piper-Lunt from local nonprofit Denton Basic Services wrote in a Thursday evening message to the Record-Chronicle.
“I don’t understand why this is so hard to grasp.”
Piper-Lunt shared a picture of the new signage on social media, asking, “Is this intended for the general public? Considering those bathrooms at [Quakertown] are always locked.”
Several commenters pointed out that the bathrooms at Quakertown Park were always locked.
In a Friday afternoon email, Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said that the city began locking the restroom facilities at Quakertown Park when they are not heavily used or during extreme weather and because of vandalism.
In the past, people could use the public restrooms at the Discover Denton Visitor Center, which is next to LSA Burger Co. across the street from the historic Courthouse on the Square, where people could also use the restroom.
At Denton’s Development Services Center, which is closer to downtown than Quakertown Park, and City Hall, public restrooms are also available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday since they’re both publicly funded facilities.
Birdseye said that one of the reasons for installing the signs in November was because the city didn’t have any public facilities downtown.
Discover Denton Visitor Center, he said, was simply sponsored by the city, and Quakertown Park had the closest public restrooms that were available after hours from March 15 to Nov. 15.
Friday afternoon, the Record-Chronicle went to the Square to find out if public restrooms were still available. The parking lots around the Square were full. Several people were gathered on the old courthouse lawn, enjoying the nice, sunny day. There didn’t appear to be any people experiencing homelessness causing a disturbance.
This reporter was able to use the public restroom at Discover Denton Visitor Center without making a purchase or identifying that he worked for the news organization.
Discover Denton is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Across the street at the courthouse, the restrooms are still available for the public during museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Denton County sheriff’s deputy on duty at the time said they just don’t want “the public abusing them.”
He also mentioned that some of the restaurants around the Square would let the public use the bathroom, though they would rather you become a customer.
The drive to Quakertown Park from downtown took about 10 minutes due to construction and traffic in the area.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, but as of 12:30 p.m., the public restrooms were locked, and there was no signage indicating why.
“They were late opening them today,” Birdseye said.
