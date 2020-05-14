While the overall call volume was down for the Denton Police Department, domestic violence reports increased and home burglaries decreased in the city of Denton as more people were home following stay-at-home orders.
During the week of March 15, the first week there was a confirmed COVID-19 case in Denton County, calls went from around 350 in a 24-hour period down to about 220 and a little over 300 calls. Calls have since gone back up to around 350 as restrictions on daily life have loosened.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said he believed these life changes were a direct cause of the lower call volume in the beginning.
“As we start seeing the partial reopening of businesses and stay-at-home drags on, we started seeing people out more in public — definitely over the last week,” Dixon said.
There were fewer vehicle crashes, home burglaries and public intoxication reports from March 10 to May 11, 2020, compared to that time frame last year as more people were staying home.
While the domestic violence calls in March 2020 were lower compared to calls in March 2019, Dixon said these reports increased from March 10 to May 11, 2020 compared to last year. The calls were up about 61% to 185 in 2020 from 115 in 2019.
“I think [the rise was] a combination of a lot of things,” Dixon said. “The stay at home order, people were getting laid off [and] losing jobs… but it’s also that some of these homes, they contained violence prior to COVID-19.”
People were able to go to work and have a safe space for a few hours, but those who were laid off would’ve been stuck with an abuser all day. This concern also pushed Denton County Friends of the Family to establish its text message line, which launched in early April, as soon as possible.
Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the Argyle Police Department hasn’t seen a significant uptick in call volume, but rather a change in the things they do get calls for. This includes a few more instances of domestic violence that he said were minor.
“I can’t say whether we could attribute it to COVID-19, but reasonably, speaking with other police chiefs, [a rise in domestic violence] is something we all feared and it’s come to fruition,” Jackson said. “As people are locked down in their homes it leads to more of the stresses of family.”
Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner said calls for service was “way down” for the first two to three weeks of stay-at-home orders, but domestic violence calls started to rise as people were at home.
He said they’re still experiencing many calls about domestic disturbances and mental health issues while major crimes such as robberies and burglary of habitations have stayed down.
Between early March and May 12, Dixon said there were 27 reports of home burglaries, down from 44 last year. He said home burglaries likely went down because people were staying at home more and burglars didn’t want to enter an occupied home.
But stay-at-home orders didn’t keep everyone sitting at home. Driving while intoxicated reports from 2019 to 2020 went up by four to 110.
“Again over the last week, we’re seeing an increase as people are back on the street,” Dixon said.
Garner said Corinth police noticed motorists were driving more recklessly because they noticed officers weren’t making many traffic stops.
“A minority of drivers figured out cops aren’t being aggressive [about traffic enforcement], so we’re going to be aggressive [again],” Garner said.
Garner said the Corinth Police Department cut back on writing traffic tickets to try to keep officers from interacting too closely with others. Now, he said they’re ramping back up on traffic enforcement while keeping a distance like approaching a driver from the passenger’s side and keeping masks on.
Dixon said the Denton Police Department got crafty with how they enforced traffic.
“Toward the beginning, we were encouraging officers to have a reduced posture with traffic stops because there’s no way to social distance during those,” Dixon said. “What we saw was officers being a little more crafty about how they conducted traffic stops with the automated ticket writers so they don’t have to make contact [and] take a picture of their driver’s license.”
As restrictions loosen and more people return to work, Dixon said Denton police will continue to evaluate to see how they move forward.
“You’re gonna continue to see officers wear [personal protective equipment] until at least the city is fully opened back up, all stay-at-home [orders] expire and we’re back to whatever a semblance of a new normal is.”