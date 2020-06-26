As information about the COVID-19 pandemic continued to pour in at a steady rate in early May, Denton medical geographer Kate Lester felt, above all, confusion.
“It seemed like there was two different realities that were happening simultaneously: one where the pandemic was over and the shutdown worked, and one where it was still ongoing,” Lester said. “I was feeling really confused about that, so I just started going through the data and processing it not to build really complex predictive models, but just to understand what is happening and what has been happening.”
Lester, a doctoral candidate and teaching fellow at the University of North Texas who regularly works with health data, guessed she was not alone in her uncertainty about COVID-19 numbers. As she began to collect data to make sense of how the pandemic was gaining a foothold locally, she decided to share what she discovered with others in Denton.
“I started making those and thinking ‘Well, I do health statistics — this is what I do — and if I’m feeling like this, I’m sure some of my friends are feeling like this, too,’” Lester said. “That’s when I started putting it up on Facebook.”
Lester established the Facebook groups “COVID by Numbers” and “COVID by Numbers: Denton, Texas” to publish and discuss coronavirus trends both in the city of Denton and across Texas. Lester regularly collects and processes public health data, creating charts to track new cases, hospitalization trends and daily testing rates across the life span of the pandemic. The groups have solicited a growing following over the past month, with just over 600 members in the Denton group and 392 in the general group as of June 24.
While Lester said Denton County Public Health has been providing more in-depth COVID-19 data than other counties she has looked at, navigating the numbers can be overwhelming. Her experience regularly working with mental health data allows her to help others better understand what the statistics mean, Lester said.
“There are things you get used to — how averages work, how rates work, what the data is saying and, more importantly, what the data isn’t saying – the limitations of the data, how it’s collected, those kinds of things,” Lester said. “It’s almost like a weatherman on the news where he or she is going to look at the complicated NOAA models, look at the raw data, and be able to translate it to people at home who need to know if it’s going to rain or that kind of thing.”
Denton County Public Health representative Jennifer Rainey said one of the agency’s goals in publishing COVID-19 data has been to provide as much information as possible to make it accessible to researchers and outside health experts. Although she encourages the public to reach out to DCPH if they are looking for data that is not available on the county’s website, she said the agency recognizes the value of different data sets — and the conversations that can accompany them — for community members.
“I think it’s nice to see different perspectives,” Rainey said. “It’s nice to look at the data and see it in a different chart or different graph. If we’ve got a stacked chart or a stacked bar graph and they’ve got something more linear or something more date-specific, it’s nice to be able to see that information, and sometimes that helps individuals if they’re not able to get what they’re looking for from our data.”
Lester said many of the questions she gets about COVID-19 are about understanding how positivity rates relate to the number of local tests being performed. While Lester discusses the implications of the data, she said she tries not to politicize the conversations, a strategy she believes has been key to keeping the group atmosphere positive.
“I think the political part comes in when we know what’s going on and then make the decision about what we do, but before we can make the decision, we have to understand what’s happening,” Lester said.
Member Briana Jones Hardy said a shared desire for meaningful dialogue about the pandemic has been central to building community within the groups.
“I have seen people asking fairly vulnerable questions and getting really informative responses,” Hardy said. “I think people are hungry for unbiased, reliable information so that they can make their own informed decisions.”
Hardy said that spirit of mutual respect has encouraged her to keep returning to the group for discussions about the numbers and the state of the ongoing epidemic.
“Personally, I feel like I have a good grasp on numbers and deciphering information pertaining to COVID,” Hardy said. “What I have really enjoyed about the COVID by Numbers information has been the respectful delivery and exchange of information. Kate does a great job explaining the information being presented.”
With Lester returning to work soon, she hopes to solicit community volunteers to help automate the data collection process or, for those interested in learning, share her methods so they can dive into the data themselves. In the meantime, though, she plans to continue helping North Texans understand the numbers so they can navigate the pandemic safely.
“I’m hoping I can help people in Denton County make healthy decisions for themselves and their families, and we can reduce a little bit of the anxiety that comes from a lack of control and understanding about what’s going on,” Lester said. “I would really like to see fewer people than have to get sick, go to the hospital, or die from COVID-19 just because of the confusion around COVID-19.”