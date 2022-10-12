The doctor accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center has been indicted on multiple federal charges.
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was taken into custody in Plano on Wednesday.
A grand jury handed up indictments last week against Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, on five counts of tampering with consumer products and five counts of adulteration of drugs.
The indictment alleges Ortiz acted with “reckless disregard” and tampered with a consumer product on Aug. 4, 9, 16, 19 and 23. Four of those instances, which occurred at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulted in serious bodily injury, according to court documents.
Ortiz was arrested Sept. 14 in Plano after federal authorities opened an investigation into “multiple incidents of cardiac emergencies” that occurred from May to August. The Texas Medical Board also suspended Ortiz’s medical license in mid-September.
The ambulatory surgical facility where Ortiz practiced shut down Aug. 24 after a compromised IV bag caused an 18-year-old undergoing “routine surgery’' to be placed on a ventilator. Analysis of the fluid from the bag revealed the presence of bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine.
Two months earlier, a compromised IV bag led to the death of 55-year-old Melanie Kaspar, another anesthesiologist at the facility. An autopsy revealed the “unexplained presence” of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, in her bloodstream. Kaspar’s death is not listed as one of the incidents in the indictment.
The incidents listed in the indictment follow a similar pattern: A nurse obtained an IV bag from the facility’s bag warmer to use in procedures where Ortiz was not the practicing anesthesiologist. After administering the IV bag, the patient’s blood pressure would unexpectedly spike, requiring emergency medical intervention.
Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage placing IV bags in the warmer before each of the surgeries, authorities said, despite not being responsible for stocking the warmer.
“The adverse events that [the patients] experienced were similar to each other and unusual, and had no apparent explanation to the medical professionals involved,” the indictment says.
Facility staff discovered two IV bags in the warmer with small holes in their outer wrappers. The IV bags contained bupivacaine, which is not an ingredient listed in the bag’s labeling.
The facility has since reopened. Baylor Scott & white said in a written statement that the Department of Justice concluded the incidents were isolated to one person.
Prosecutors have said that Ortiz may have been motivated to tamper with the bags out of retaliation after he learned about a disciplinary investigation regarding a patient who stopped breathing while under his care in May. Authorities said Ortiz complained that the surgical center was trying to “crucify” him.
The state medical board previously disciplined Ortiz in August 2020 for a procedure where a patient required CPR after Ortiz performed anesthesia. He was also reprimanded in 2018 for failing to report his arrest on an animal-cruelty charge.
Ortiz was ordered to remain in jail until his trial. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place Friday.
His attorney declined to comment.
Baylor Scott & White said patients with questions may call 214-818-2794.
Staff writer Lana Ferguson contributed to this report.