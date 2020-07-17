Denton’s use-of-force ad hoc committee learned about how police officers are reviewed after complaints are made against them — and when that leads to suspensions — during the committee’s meeting Thursday over Zoom.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon went over complaints and suspensions, sharing that one officer has been suspended over a use-of-force complaint.
From 2015 to 2019, the number of complaints each year has risen from 68 to 164. The top two allegations made were performance-related complaints and complaints for operation of police equipment and police vehicles. There were 14 use-of-force complaints, three of which were sustained and one resulted in an officer suspension.
Committee members Beau Hughes and Lilyan Prado‐Carrillo suggested there be civilian representation in the process of reviewing use-of-force complaints.
“We completely trust in the chief of police and the assistant chief and everything, but there still has to be some accountability to the public,” Prado-Carrillo said.
Michael Cronig, the city’s deputy city attorney, gave committee members a presentation about the State Civil Service Law in relation to investigations, complaints and disciplinary actions for police. It pulled from Chapter 143 of the State Civil Service Law.
“I’m hopeful that this presentation that I did makes you realize that it’s not as simple as just ‘fire the officer today’; there’s a lot of due process and contractual and statutory divisions in our police department, and the law department has to follow when it comes to the investigations of alleged police misconduct,” Cronig said.
He first explained the “180-day rule,” which he called “the most important rule” for disciplining a police officer. It states that the department cannot suspend, demote or fire an officer after more than 180 days have passed since the incident occurred. If the complaint involves a criminal offense, the department has 180 days after the discovery of the incident to use those disciplinary actions.
Dixon has made more suspensions than his predecessor, Lee Howell. Since Dixon took the position in 2019, he has made 12 of the 19 total suspensions since 2015. Three of those have occurred in 2020.
Since 2015, there have been 539 complaints made against officers, with 349 of the complaints made internally, or within the police department. Eighty-four percent of internal calls were sustained, while 25% of external calls were sustained.
“You’ll also see that when the public calls and makes a complaint, we typically find more violations that come out of just that one complaint than we see when we’re looking over the entire call itself,” Dixon said.
For their next meeting on July 23, the committee will have its first public input session. This satisfies the “engage” action listed in the My Brother’s Keeper Commit To Action Plan, which led Mayor Chris Watts to create the committee.
Denton residents will be able to call in and share their experiences, stories, thoughts and input on the Denton Police Department. Residents will have a maximum of four minutes each to comment. The next public input session is scheduled for Aug. 20.