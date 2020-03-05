Denton residents shared deep concerns about the police department’s transparency Thursday night, including worries that the officer who shot and killed University of North Texas student Darius "DJ" Tarver on Jan. 21 was back on duty.
Hours after Denton police released body camera video of the deadly encounter, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon visited Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Southeast Denton to talk about the incident and the department’s long silence afterward.
He told about 80 concerned residents in attendance that he wanted to answer their questions, as well as listen to their concerns and comments.
“Far too many times, we wait until there is a critical incident like this and we want to point fingers,” Dixon said.
The department was under considerable pressure to release body camera video after Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, called for it to be released to the public. Tarver maintains that police tried to portray his son as superhuman, instead of someone having a mental health crisis.
Dixon said he was asked multiple times by the Texas Rangers not to release the video until the investigation was complete.
Resident Pamela Young questioned Dixon at length about his seemingly conflicting positions of not interfering with an independent investigation into the shooting and of being transparent with the community.
“This is now,” Young said. “We want what is due to everyone in the community.”
Tammy Bradley, a Southeast Denton business owner, told Dixon that she was bothered that he narrated the video when it was first shown in a news conference Thursday afternoon. Dixon defended the choice, saying that it would not have been responsible to play the video without explaining the context of the four officers’ actions.
Bradley was not persuaded.
“It made me feel that you’re trying to get me to see your side,” Bradley said. “It’s not about who’s right or wrong, but the truth. We’re looking for the truth.”
Dixon was not deterred.
“If I’m taking the step to do it [show body camera video], I’ve got to put out [information] the best way I feel I need to,” Dixon said.
Dixon told the crowd that Denton police officers continue to train on de-escalating difficult situations, including those calls to help people having a mental health crisis.
“At the end of the day, everyone leaving an encounter with a police officer alive — that’s what I want,” Dixon said.
Several attendees told Dixon they were concerned that the officer who shot and killed Tarver was back on duty. One attendee who did not identify himself, except as a veteran of three wars, cautioned Dixon that he may not see how poorly some officers treat members of the community.
“I’ve had to treat prisoners of war better than the way I’ve been treated here,” the veteran said, adding that when he’s tried to complain, the complaint stopped at the window.
Dixon assured him that Denton police officers care.
Pastor Cedric Chambers opened and closed the gathering with prayers. He lifted up the Tarver family, who attended the meeting.
“Even in a meeting like this, we pray for unity of spirit, mind and speech,” Chambers said.