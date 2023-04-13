Early voting kicks off April 24 with several important issues facing voters on the ballot, including a possible change to the current makeup of the Denton City Council, a recall election of the District 3 council person and a $1.4 billion Denton ISD school bond, the largest in the history of Denton.
This year, as in previous years, the Denton Record-Chronicle contacted council candidates to fill out a candidate profile template and answer four questions related to their priorities for their districts.
In District 3, incumbent Jesse Davis faces a recall election while facing two challengers in his third-term reelection bid: Paul Meltzer, a former council member, and newcomer Stephen Dillenberg.
Here are their responses:
CANDIDATE PROFILE - Incumbent
RACE: District 3
NAME: Jesse Davis
AGE: 39
BIRTHPLACE: Arlington, Texas (moved to Denton @ 6 mos. Old)
EDUCATION:
- Denton High School 2001
- University of North Texas, 2005,
- BA in History and Political Science
- Baylor University, 2010, Juris Doctor (law degree)
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
- 2011 – Present Assistant District Attorney, Denton County, currently Chief Felony Domestic Violence Prosecutor
- 2010 – 2011 Law Clerk, 54th District Court Judge Matt Johnson
- 2005 – 2007 Assistant Press Secretary, U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison
- 2004 – 2005 Student Body President, University of North Texas
WEBSITE: jessefordenton.com
What do you feel are the most pressing issues for District 3 and how do you plan to address them over the next two years?
District 3’s two most pressing issues are public safety and safe, quality streets. We’ve seen an increase in violent crime, specifically shootings and stabbings. Many of those have been in District 3 and many have been “drug deals gone wrong.” I will continue to push for more police officers on patrol on each shift, so our police have the capacity to proactively prevent crime, not just respond to it. Some of our major streets in District 3 are under construction now, or will be soon. Many of our residential streets are due for repairs or rebuilding, and some are already on the schedule. We’ve finally gotten aggressive about fixing our streets, and we can’t let up now. Additionally, we have to make sure that our new or rebuilt streets are safe for cyclists and pedestrians as well as drivers.
If elected, what is your top priority for this term?
My #1 priority is getting our City Council back to business. Over the last two years the City Council has allowed itself to be distracted by national agendas and wedge issue politics. Very often with issues that have nothing to do with the City government. We’ve got to remember our high school civics and focus on the things a City Council can actually accomplish for our constituents. Things like supporting our first responders, fixing the roads, running the city efficiently, and keeping taxes low. Our job is to keep Denton safe and prosperous for our citizens, not to run interference for political agendas.
How do you plan to reach consensus with other council members to address this priority?
My record on City Council and my reputation in the community are built upon finding solutions and crafting consensus. I listen to all perspectives and look for the best path forward, no matter whose idea it was. I’ve led the way to consensus on several contentious issues, including the FY2021 budget, the Denton Community Shelter, the Economic Catalyst Fund, and gas well reverse setbacks. Unfortunately, before he resigned from City Council my opponent adopted an attitude of, “We’ve got the votes, and we’ll do whatever we want.” This election will make clear that Denton is tired of the distractions, and we don’t need wannabe Congressmen at City Hall. I am confident that other Council Members who are paying attention to their constituents will see the need to re-focus on real Denton issues.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate to represent District 3?
Denton’s success is more important to me than popularity or political victories. I love my hometown. That’s why I work hard to do what’s right for Denton, not an agenda. This commitment means that when I say I’m going to get something done, I get it done. In my four years on City Council, I’ve fought for our police and firefighters, I’ve pushed hard for better roads, and I’ve held developers’ feet to the fire to protect what makes Denton special. My colleagues have recognized my leadership and results by electing me Mayor Pro Tem and chairman of the Community Partnership, Development Code Review, and Downtown Economic Development Committees. The citizens of District 3 can expect the same commitment and results in my third and final term on City Council.
But elections aren’t about what the politicians have to say—they’re about whether or not the politicians can listen. Most importantly, whether an elected official can listen sincerely to people who disagree with them, and stand up to their own political allies when the right choice demands it. The record shows my commitment to doing the right thing even under pressure, and my opponent’s absolute lack of political courage.
CANDIDATE PROFILE - Challenger
RACE: District 3
NAME: Stephen Paul Dillenberg
AGE: 36
BIRTHPLACE: Fort Worth
EDUCATION:
- UNT 2011, Bachelor of Science- Biology, Double Minor Chemistry and Spanish (focus in conservation biology and environmental law, presented undergrad research at national conference for ESA in 2011).
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
- 4 years Secondary Spanish and Science (Chem/Bio) Teacher while pursuing professional golf.
- Began real estate and took LSAT in 2015.
- Began construction company in 2017, completed 100 jobs in first 365 days. (References available)
WEBSITE: “My foci are in-person outreach and and official action, though I have a Business and personal Facebook and more recently a Blog I’m working on transferring away from google affiliated platforms; it’s just the easiest for the time being. Censorship is happening systematically, I can prove that (and plan to shortly), and considering DARPA abandoned “LifeLog" the same day Facebook was launched in 2004, it’s not much of a leap to understand government involvement in guiding people away from certain content. Adding in the Cambridge Analytica “strategy,” which Facebook recently settled liability for to the tune of $750 million dollars (though the victims didn’t receive that money) was particularly harmful, so where I understand the desire to promote ones’ own interest, the Constitution says (and I agree) that incentive cannot be allowed to elevate public servants to a level of privilege which means they are completely out of touch with the electorate, and cause us harm as a result. To circumvent censorship I ultimately was forced to create 4 separate Facebook profiles, each time as a response to being banned for posting truthful content they just didn’t like, even where not a violation of community guidelines (i.e. unless calling someone a "silly-goose" after winning an argument relative to proving God exists is a violation, or thanking someone for “the opportunity to clarify” is being a sore winner). Similarly, Next-door took my accounts down twice during last election cycle and won’t give me the data, and they even had my home address blocked from creating a new account until sometime in March of this year, though they still won’t let me link it to my business page. Tiktok removed my account / data after a video got 33K views in 12 hours January of ‘22, and likewise still won’t give me that data, nor that of a second account, and though I’m still “allowed” to be there, all of my accounts across all Social Media (which is all DARPA / In-Q-Tel developed) are shadow banned, which I can also prove, so I’ve mostly focused official and outreach efforts elsewhere.
What do you feel are the most pressing issues for District 3 and how do you plan to address them over the next two years?
I think the city needs to begin filing suits against federal, state and regional bodies on behalf of our people, both public and private, where injuries have been sustained. This is the problem with delegating all of our “standing” to a body controlled by attorneys, who then refuses to use that standing for us. When asked how council could defy the Constitution so boldly, a present member stated “As I understand it, we can do whatever we want.” So, why don’t they want to sue for us when we’ve suffered injuries? We should sue for peace to avoid civil war. Specifically, the mayor of any home-rule city has that exclusive standing per statute, even though in our case he is not the executive branch, he is the chairman of the legislative board (Unless we’re under a state of emergency, then his authority is expanded). Personally, I wouldn't have consented to give that to them with the understanding they would refuse to use it, while watching us suffer on account of that negation; it’s either their duty or our right. But it can’t be neither. I had someone ask mockingly, what could Denton do against the CDC? We can sue them for malfeasance, which should have happened years ago.
If elected, what is your top priority for this term?
Publicly and openly getting to the bottom of the problems that have entered into our system of laws. Ultimately, by having these discussions, a restoration of balance and separation follow. “Because of iniquity, the love of many will grow cold,” and that lawlessness is only possible among people who value law and order due to loopholes; of, by and for exploitation by lawmakers. For example, Article 1 Section 4 says officials must acknowledge the existence of a supreme being. Supreme Being meant God in whatever form one interacts with God (per 1876 dictionaries), and where no man has the right to determine that for another, it makes sense that no one should serve in government if they are their own God, simply because there has to be a sense of duty to a higher authority than oneself in order to prevent abuses. Yet, a SCOTUS challenge from a different state said that is a religious test and effectively amended our Constitution without even telling us? There are several Constitutional challenges that should be made, and while I would enlist the help of attorneys, another one would outline why they shouldn’t be serving in non-judicial roles in government unless we trust absolute power in the judiciary.
How do you plan to reach consensus with other council members to address this priority?
I’ll ask them if they support the Constitution. Do they believe in the Supreme law, or have they not yet considered the full impact of swearing an oath to their people and to God to uphold a document, then betraying that document on its face. The council is obviously subject to the Supreme Laws, of Texas, and the US, and individuals need to remember that. If they don’t, recall is available, though it needs to be quicker, and more comprehensive. I do not support taking any power from an already disenfranchised people by switching to a 6-1 council, from 4-2-1, and if anything, I believe a discussion as to whether we want a mayor with only ceremonious authority and no accountability. These issues do reach much further than Denton, but to ignore the most critical issues causing harm to individuals within our city by claiming those are not local issues? That’s nonsense. We must sue, and we must initiate suits immediately. Elected or not, I still intend to push forward the understanding of why we need to, along with leading the charge in challenging the ways our laws are not serving us, especially among our young people.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate to represent District 3?
WRT Fairness, decency, liberty, security, and what follows, there is only one candidate for district 3 who hasn’t claimed they don’t have to answer for criminal or malicious actions they willfully engaged in, even calling their duty to defend us “mythical” when sued for said behavior, which harmed their constituent. I would uphold my oath and seek to abolish tolerance of public servants even implying they “can do whatever they want.” Specifically, Davis is a DA who accused Meltzer of crimes (published by DRC 3/2022 surrounding non-compliance with government code during redistricting. That highlights the problem even more. If true (which it was), Meltzer, Beck, Byrd, Maguire should answer. Importantly, why is a D.A. on council, wielding judicial influence legislatively? A man cannot serve two masters, whether or not God exists, and Davis cannot uphold duties to intentionally separated branches with conflicting interests. Meltzer has an NYC cell phone number(646), and got his own address wrong when running for mayor last election. He accused Hudspeth of out of state funding, though true, but, didn’t mention his own. There is something better promised to us than loop-holia provides, and there is only one choice for anyone who wants it: Dillenberg for District 3.
CANDIDATE PROFILE - challenger
RACE: District 3
NAME: Paul Meltzer
AGE: 62
BIRTHPLACE: Liberty, NY. (Dentonite by choice)
EDUCATION:
- Wesleyan University, 1982, BA
- Dartmouth College, 1989, MBA
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
- New product exec in both consumer goods and services. Progressively responsible management positions at divisions of General Mills and Campbell Soup Company, then transitioned into telecommunications.
- Last position was Senior Vice President of Product Management for a large cable company successfully sold in 2012 to Time-Warner Cable.
WEBSITE: www.paulforyall.com
What do you feel are the most pressing issues for District 3 and how do you plan to address them over the next two years?
In District 3 we need to find ways to preserve the unique character and quality of our longstanding neighborhoods while addressing the demand for housing. That means preserving green space and tree canopy where we can, and encouraging types of housing through zoning that can better fit in existing neighborhoods, not four-story apartment buildings right next to single family homes. And now that we’ve had several years of catch-up road maintenance and construction, we need the next breakthrough in how to do those jobs more considerately as we get to the remaining long-ignored streets. We need signs right on the street alerting us to what’s coming. And most importantly we need to re-engineer the process to get those jobs done in the shortest time from start to finish. We also need to continue building out our network of sidewalks and ideally off-street bike routes. My job will be to advocate for these items as council priorities and then hold staff accountable to maintain focus and deliver accomplishments.
If elected, what is your top priority for this term?
My priority is keeping Denton Denton in the face of growth. For downtown, we need to partner where necessary to bring the dark, non-contributing parts of the square, including the performance venues, back to life. We need to finish the job of making the area south of the square buildable for live/work/play space, extending the walkable, accessible experience of downtown. All of that will drive sales tax revenue and keep the pressure off property tax—which affects both homeowners and renters. Outside downtown, more land has come under development plans in the last seven years than the undeveloped land that remains. We need to be in dialogue with the development community about our vision for green space and connecting trails iso we see proposals that help get us there. We need to keep up with infrastructure requirements while remaining environmentally sustainable—that’s energy, water, wastewater, streets, and public transportation. And the growth we’re experiencing also demands that we work with the county to better address the glaring gaps in mental health services. Unaddressed, this ends up in mounting crises and 911 calls, making it doubly difficult to keep up with our growing staffing need for first responders.
How do you plan to reach consensus with other council members to address this priority?
I think there actually is already substantial consensus that dealing with growth is the most pressing concern on council. The greater challenge is how to actually make progress. This is a key skill in large organization leadership. The most important meeting of the year, in my opinion, is the council retreat where priorities are hammered out. Once we have agreement in principle, I will persistently ask for proposed timing and tracking on our agreed priorities and insist that our agendas reflect those agreements, just as I did in my first four years on council and when serving as Mayor Pro Tem.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate to represent District 3?
I bring a successful track record in large organization leadership, in community service, and as a council member. Now District 3 needs a council member who reflects the values of our unique district. Unfortunately, our incumbent has been out of step with the values and principles of District 3, not so much in talk and in questionnaires like this, but in votes and direction to staff. My record shows I will be a council member whose votes will match the rhetoric. I will pursue our priorities while standing up for equality for all, for environmental sustainability, and for protecting our neighborhoods.
