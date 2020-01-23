Gas prices continue to fall across the state and nation, with Denton drivers seeing another double-digit nosedive for the week amid high supply and low demand.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 4 cents on the week, to $2.22, AAA reported Thursday. That price is 24 cents more per gallon than during this period last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dipped 3 cents to $2.54 a gallon — 27 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.45, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices fell across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with the average price in Dallas dropping 6 cents to $2.20 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington down 7 cents to $2.19 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.94 a gallon, found at both the Sam's Club station off West University and the Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road. That price is 10 cents lower than the lowest-available price reported last week.
Drivers across Texas and most of the country are paying less to fill up as gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter, AAA reported. Prices are typically cheaper this time of year as motorists generally drive less. Regionally, supplies continue to build, which is only helping to push pump prices lower, week to week.