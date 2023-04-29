Relatives of a maintenance worker fatally shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex last month are exploring legal action, an attorney for the family says.
Carlos Aybar, 30, was killed at The Marq on West 7th on April 21.
Officers responded about 5:40 p.m. to a shooting call at the apartments’ office in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane, in the Monticello neighborhood near the city’s Cultural District, and found Aybar dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives determined 29-year-old Devin Deron Smith Jr., a resident of the complex, went to the office because of paperwork left on his door, police said. A witness contacted Aybar because they were afraid of the way Smith was acting.
Aybar was trying to get Smith to leave the office when he shot Aybar, police said. Smith then returned to his apartment, where officers arrested him a short time later on a murder charge. His attorney has declined to comment on the case.
Smith — who also faces a deadly conduct charge stemming from an April 6 incident where officers responded to a report of shots fired in downtown Fort Worth but did not find any victims — remains in custody. His total bail is $175,000.
Previous incidents
Aybar’s family has hired attorneys James Trujillo and Ramon Gonzalez to consider legal action against the apartment complex.
In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Trujillo said he spoke with residents who said Smith had harassed them — making threats, using slurs, intimidating them with a dog and in one case chasing them out of their apartment. He said several residents said they’d complained to the complex’s management.
Smith’s dog also bit a security guard who patrolled the shops and restaurants next to the complex, Trujillo said.
Trujillo said his understanding is that the paperwork was a quarantine notice for Smith to take his dog to animal control.
According to a police call log, a woman called 911 and reported she was working in the office and a man was arguing with her over an animal-control violation. The woman told dispatchers an employee had been shot and she was locked in a restroom while the man was standing outside the door shooting.
Police did not say what the paperwork was and did not confirm any of the details from the call log.
CWS Apartment Homes, which operates The Marq on West 7th, did not respond to requests for comment from The News. In a statement to KXAS-TV (NBC5), CWS said “it is devastated by the senseless and untimely loss of our dedicated team member and friend.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. CWS is also focused on ensuring that our local team members have the support they need at this difficult time,” the company said. “We want to assure our residents, employees, and our Fort Worth community that safety is our top priority and that we are fully cooperating with and supporting law enforcement’s investigation.”
‘Everybody loved him’
Trujillo said Aybar had worked at the complex for a few years and that “everybody loved him.”
Outside the apartments, a memorial to him grew during the week. Several bouquets of flowers, a pack of cigarettes and a couple of beverages sat near a doorway Thursday along with a message from the residents that said, “Gone from our sight but never from our hearts.”
On the door, people wrote messages on a poster around big, bold text that read, “Rest in peace Carlos.” Some of the notes called him a hero; all of them made clear how much he was missed.
Trujillo said Aybar’s family believes his death could have been prevented if the complex had started the process of evicting Smith.
“This would not have happened if he was not allowed to stay there,” Trujillo said. “The second that these complaints started happening to the manager, they should have initiated eviction proceedings immediately.”
It’s their position, Trujillo said, that Smith should have been evicted long ago, likening the earlier allegations of harassment and threats to a “ticking time bomb.”
Trujillo also pointed out that Aybar, a maintenance worker, should not have been the “first line of defense.”
“That was completely outside of his job description,” Trujillo said.
He said the family is devastated by the shooting. A GoFundMe page set up by the family says Aybar “left behind a beautiful 4-year-old son, a loving mother and extended family.”
The GoFundMe, which has raised more than $27,000, calls the shooting “a heinous, senseless act of violence” and says Aybar “died a hero protecting his coworker.”
Trujillo said he is continuing to look into what responsibility the apartment complex may have had to prevent the shooting.
Thinking about it, he said, “There’s no way to make sense of it.”
