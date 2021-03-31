Rather than rushing to cross through two crosswalks, anyone visiting the Denton Square in summer 2022 will be able to reach their destination by crossing diagonally once the necessary infrastructure is put in place.
Three years after the initial pilot phase, the downtown Square will be more accessible and easier to pass through for pedestrians. The pedestrian-only traffic trial became permanent after the pilot phase ended in spring 2020, allowing pedestrians to safely cross from all four corners of an intersection while vehicles have the red light to stop.
“During the pilot, we were trying to see how vehicular compliance [worked] and [if] overall safety is improving,” said Chandra Muruganandham, a traffic engineer with the city. “We found a lot of positive responses. Since the pedestrian [trial] phase at all four intersections, we believed it was beneficial to Denton and for people coming to the Square.”
People on foot can approach any intersection around the Square and press the “walk” button to begin the pedestrian-only traffic phase. Once the walk sign is on, the traffic lights go red to keep vehicles from passing.
Pedestrians aren’t supposed to cross while the traffic light is green, and cars aren’t supposed to drive through the intersection while the walk sign is on.
The city then identified another problem and a solution to go along with it. Pedestrians would cross on one side and then start to cross again — eventually ending up diagonally from where they started — but the time to walk would expire before they could finish their second cross.
That’s where the diagonal crosswalks will come in.
“It actually gets pedestrians out of the intersection quicker,” said Rachel Wood, the city’s deputy director of capital projects. “Instead of crossing from the center of the courthouse to Cartwright’s, then crossing again, you can just go from the courthouse and cross diagonally to get to your final destination.”
While the city identified this solution earlier this year, the implementation won’t come quickly. Making a diagonal crosswalk will involve more than painting lines across the intersection.
“In some sections, it could be laying down new pavement; we have to have ramps created and curves,” said Robin Davis, the project manager. “And doing all of that takes a little bit of time because we can’t interrupt the flow of traffic. We don’t want to interrupt the flow of traffic. We have to work on different intersections at a time, but that’s up to the construction company.”
Davis said the city is looking at a completion date of summer 2022, weather permitting, for diagonal sidewalks to be ready for use. To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Muruganandham said the crosswalk would have to have slopes for people who use wheelchairs, or those with mobility or vision impairments. The slopes would be easily recognizable to them.
The crosswalks will be perpendicular rather than parallel, which Muruganandham said is an old standard for intersections that don’t come to a perfect right angle to have crosswalks running parallel to the intersection. This leaves cars that come to a stop at red lights staggered as they stop behind the crosswalk line.
Perpendicular crosswalks resemble right-angle crosswalks, even though it means the point of crossing won’t always be at the corner of a street.
“This is more for the people who drive a motor vehicle,” Muruganandham said. “Those are high-intensity crosswalks and give much better visibility for vehicles to stop.”
At the moment, there aren’t any additional intersections up for consideration for diagonal crosswalks.
Next on the schedule is for the city to coordinate meetings with businesses and residents on the Square.
“We’re going to kind of start level-setting expectations and get feedback while we’re still in the preliminary design phase,” Wood said. “If there are concerns business owners have, we can pull that in before it’s too late. We’ve had high-level presentations already but didn’t really give information on what the all-way crossings would look like. [This would be] more targeted conversations with several groups … [and] get as much of the downtown community to participate.”