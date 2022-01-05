With news every week of new North Texas warehouse projects, it’s no surprise that industrial building construction in the area is at record levels.
At the end of 2021, more than 45 million square feet of Dallas-Fort Worth warehouse and logistics space was in the development pipeline, according to a new report by commercial property firm Transwestern. That’s more space than in all the towers in downtown Dallas.
“As expected, industrial finished the year by smashing new records,” Transwestern research manager Andrew Matheny said.
The DFW area has led the country in industrial building during the last few years.
At the end of 2020, about 32 million square feet of buildings were on the way, Transwestern reported a year ago.
Since then, developers have started dozens of local warehouse projects.
Most of the new industrial construction is in Southern Dallas County, South Fort Worth and East Dallas, according to the fourth-quarter survey.
About 44 million square feet of the construction is for speculative projects, Transwestern estimates.
Net warehouse leasing in the final three months of 2021 totaled almost 11 million square feet. And more than 40 million square feet of DFW warehouse demand was recorded for all of last year.
Large leases were signed by Life Science Logistics, ThredUp, CEVA Logistics, Omni Logistics and Hilti.
Only about 5% of the warehouse space in North Texas is vacant, according to Transwestern.
“Combined with a bullish economic outlook and population growth, industrial demand should continue absorbing space and driving rent growth in 2022 and beyond,” the researchers said. “New development will deliver 38.8 million square feet of vacant space over the next 12 months and provide some relief to industrial vacancy rates.”