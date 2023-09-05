All of North Texas was placed under a heat advisory Tuesday after a string of days with cooler temperatures and rainstorms brought a welcome reprieve from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most intense summers.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday, and it is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures in the region are expected to rise above 100 with heat indices between 105 and 110 thanks to an increase in humidity, according to the weather service.
High temperatures in DFW are expected to climb over the next few days, breaking triple digits until Saturday, according to the latest KXAS-TV (NBC5) forecast. The lows are predicted to stay in the low 80s through then as well.
ERCOT, the electrical grid operator for most of the state, issued a weather watch for Wednesday and Thursday “due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.”
It said grid conditions are expected to remain normal.
The weather service said DFW will experience fall-like weather soon, though.
“Recent data suggests our first meaningful pattern shift of early fall is on the horizon,” the agency said on social media Tuesday.
Next week’s forecast shows a high-pressure area moving out of the way as a cold front approaches, which will bring high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s and occasional chances for rain and storms.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.