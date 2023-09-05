Wind turbines near Denton
Wind turbines try to generate extra power on a wind farm northwest of Denton during this record-breaking hot summer in North Texas.

All of North Texas was placed under a heat advisory Tuesday after a string of days with cooler temperatures and rainstorms brought a welcome reprieve from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most intense summers.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday, and it is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

