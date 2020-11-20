A 31-year-old accused of shooting two women in Denton on Tuesday is also linked to homicides and shootings across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department.
Denton police allege Jeremy Harris randomly shot two 20-year-old women in Denton on Tuesday, according to the news release. The Dallas Police Department in a news conference Friday described Harris as a “serial killer.”
Harris is charged in connection with four homicides across the DFW area and is being held in the Collin County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail.
He’s connected to shootings since October in Dallas, Celina, Frisco and Prosper, police say. Harris was arrested in Celina on Wednesday in connection with a house fire that killed one person.
Denton police responded to the 2400 block of East University Drive around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday after a woman and passenger reported they were driving down the road when a vehicle pulled up beside them and started to shoot into their vehicle.
Both women were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Denton police said.
Harris is the suspect in the Oct. 31 slaying of Robert Jaden Urrea, a 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student, in Dallas and the Wednesday slaying of a 60-year-old Celina man, Blair Carter, who was found in a burning home, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Dallas police said in a news conference Friday that the shooting spree began on Nov. 14, according to the department’s preliminary timeline.
Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said they believe Harris is also their suspect in the deaths of two men in Dallas on Saturday, 57-year-old Kenneth Jerome Hamilton and 36-year-old Adam Gautreau. The assailant in both shootings drove off in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
Moore said Harris also was being investigated in connection with an aggravated assault in Dallas on Monday.
The Denton Police Department is working with local departments and federal agencies on the shootings. They ask anyone with information on the shootings and homicides in Dallas, Celina, Frisco and Prosper to call those agencies.