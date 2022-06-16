Gas prices continue to hit unprecedented highs fueled by strong demand from the summer driving season, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent jump in the statewide average gas price, to $4.69 a gallon.
That price is now $1.93 more than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also crossed a major threshold, topping out at $5.01 a gallon — up 4 cents on the week and $1.94 more than during mid-July 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas-Fort Worth are paying the most on average at $4.84 per gallon — an increase of 14 cents — while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $4.41 per gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.69, found at the Short Stop off Fort Worth Drive. That price is a dime more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The pace of pump price increases slowed this week, but price records were set in many areas. Higher gas prices are due to continued strong demand along with persistent concern over tighter global crude oil supplies with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the world cutting off Russian oil, AAA reported.
Market analysts are watching how pressure from sky-high inflation and record fuel prices will impact demand in the coming weeks, noting it is possible that the recent interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve could slow demand and in turn cause gas prices to drop. AAA is monitoring market conditions and believes it’s too soon to speculate how the move will impact fuel prices.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 12th-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.43 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.