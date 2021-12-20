DALLAS — The FAA announced the first of $3 billion in federal infrastructure grants aimed at the nation’s airports, including more than $80 million for North Texas, but airports are unsure yet how they plan to spend the money.
The money is the first of $15 billion from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last month, with the biggest chunk by far, $63.8 million, going to DFW International Airport. Dallas Love Field is getting $16.4 million.
But airports didn’t specifically request the money, and it’s unclear for now how the $3 billion will be spent across the country. North Texas airports got about $85 million in total out of $241 million for Texas airports.
How much each airport gets is “based on a formula that takes into account number of passengers, amount of cargo and other benefits the airport provides to its community,” Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Marcia Alexander-Adams said.
“DFW staff has already started to work on identifying eligible projects to utilize this funding,” said a statement from DFW Airport spokeswoman Cynthia Vega.
However, the airport didn’t identify potential projects. The money could go toward a new terminal, such as the proposed Terminal F project, but that project is still in the design phase and has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and upheaval in the air travel industry.
Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said the city-operated airport also hasn’t determined how to spend the money.
“In the coming weeks, airports will submit projects they wish to use the funding for,” Alexander-Adams said.
Usually, FAA funds are used to pay for things such as runway and taxiway improvements or other projects that help with the business of aircraft. For example, DFW got $35 million in FAA grants in 2021 to transition to zero-emissions vehicles and for a new firefighting building. Dallas Love Field got $12.8 million for a new taxiway in February, and Fort Worth Alliance got $2.2 million for noise mitigation in July.
More expensive projects such as new terminals are often largely financed from landing fees and gate fees paid by airlines, which in turn are charged to consumers in the form of higher ticket prices.
The FAA’s website says: “The money can be invested in a variety of different projects, and the FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.”
The $85 million that went to airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was part of $241 million for airports across Texas. Also in North Texas, Fort Worth Alliance Airport got $1.45 million, and East Texas Regional Airport in Longview was allocated $1 million. In all, 16 local airports got money allocated for projects.
DFW Airport got the fourth-most amount of money of any airport in the country, behind Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare and Los Angeles.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took in $95.2 million.